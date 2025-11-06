NHRA TO HONOR VETERANS DURING 60TH ANNUAL IN-N-OUT BURGER NHRA FINALS IN POMONA

POMONA, Calif. (Nov. 5, 2025) – NHRA announced special plans to honor veterans during its annual Veterans Day celebration at the 60th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at famed In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip on Nov. 13-16.

As part of a weekend-long celebration of veterans at the 2025 season finale, fans will receive a limited edition NHRA Challenge Coin from GOVX at the race in Pomona that salutes veterans and highlights NHRA’s longtime support of the armed forces.

Track and event sponsor In-N-Out Burger will offer all veterans and active military members a free combo meal on Friday during the race. Active duty military and veterans can pick up their free meal by showing their military ID on Friday at any of the In-N-Out food trucks at the famed facility.

It’s one of several ways veterans and military members will be celebrated throughout the championship weekend at the legendary In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. A one-off Veteran’s Day event t-shirt will also be available for purchase at the NHRA Nitro Mall in Pomona, with proceeds going to Veterans Ticket Foundation, a veterans support organization that purchases tickets for active military, veterans and their families.

Veterans attending the race can utilize a special red-carpet box office window on Friday at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip to purchase tickets, and a special ticket discount through GOVX will be available to veterans.

Leading into the first round of nitro qualifying at 1:30 p.m. PT on Friday, a special parade and Veteran’s Day ceremony will take place, kicking off what is sure to be an electric weekend at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

With championships on the line and an unforgettable atmosphere for the final race of the season, the weekend includes two rounds of qualifying on Friday, the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, and eliminations on Sunday. It all leads to Pomona, as championships will be decided, legends will be made and legacies will be forged, all at one of the most historic venues in motorsports.

Plus, it’s also the final opportunity to watch Brittany Force in action, as the two-time Top Fuel star announced she will be retiring from full-time racing at the end of 2025. With one race left at her home track, the record-breaking Force, who has gone 343.51-mph this season and won last weekend in Las Vegas, could have one more magical moment in store at Pomona.

Last season, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Jack Beckman (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals while Brown, Austin Prock (Funny Car), Anderson and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) each secured world titles. The 2025 race will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations coverage starting at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 16.

In Top Fuel, Doug Kalitta holds a commanding points lead as the veteran looks to finish off his second world championship in the past three years. Standouts Justin Ashley and Shawn Langdon will look for a strong finish, while others to watch include Force, Brown, Tony Stewart and Clay Millican.

Funny Car’s Austin Prock is on the verge of a second straight world title for John Force Racing on the strength of nine wins this season. He’ll look to clinch in Pomona – if he can hold a loaded field that includes teammate Beckman, four-time world champ Matt Hagan, who is currently second in points and 101 points back after winning in Vegas, three-time champ Ron Capps and Daniel Wilkerson.

In Pro Stock, reigning world champ Greg Anderson and points leader Dallas Glenn appear headed for another championship collision course. Last year featured a thrilling winner-take-all final between the KB Titan Racing teammates, with Anderson coming out on top. Thus far, Glenn has won four playoff races as he looks to hold off the six-time champion and claim his first world title. His lead stands at 92 points.

Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Richard Gadson sits first after earning wins in Charlotte and Dallas, with reigning back-to-back world champ Gaige Herrera in second. Gadson is after his first world championship as he looks to keep his Vance & Hines teammate from winning a third straight title. Herrera won in Vegas and is now just 21 points out of first.

This year’s In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals also features a can’t-miss experience for racing and car enthusiasts alike. The Top Eliminator Club offers the best seats in the house, a premium experience and several exclusive benefits at one of the biggest races of the season, including a members-only hospitality center, complimentary food and beverages, members-only souvenir store, exclusive driver appearances, a gift bag, a premium view of the staging lanes and much more.

In Pomona, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will feature two qualifying rounds at 12:30 and 3 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 14, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 16. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday and then eliminations on FS1 at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the 60th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

