Cadillac at Bahrain: Encouraging finish

No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA is only Hypercar to score points in every race

SAKHIR, Bahrain (November 8, 2025) – Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA closed the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season with disappointment tempered by optimism for 2026 and overall congratulations for what was accomplished in the first year as a works team.

Sixth place in the Bapco Energies 8 Hours of Bahrain by the No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R driven by Alex Lynn, Norman Nato and Will Stevens followed a string of strong performances. The trio delivered Cadillac’s maiden WEC victory in July, earned three poles and completed the season as the lone Hypercar to score points in all eight races. They placed fifth in the provisional drivers’ standings – one point out of fourth – to tie the program’s best.

Cadillac tied its best standing of fourth in the Manufacturers’ Championship in its third season of WEC Hypercar competition. The desert event marked the 50th race (23 WEC, 27 IMSA) for the Cadillac V-Series.R.

Jenson Button, in his final competitive race start, took the checkered flag in 16th position in the No. 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R to close a stellar motorsports career that included a Formula 1 world championship. The hybrid racecar powered by the purpose-built 5.5-liter DOHC V8 engine that he shared with Earl Bamber and Sebastien Bourdais, secured three front row starting spots and a runner-up finish to the sister car at Interlagos.

Improvisation on a punishing circuit, which has its original surface since opening in 2004, for teams and drivers was the order of the day. The race that totaled 236 laps on the 5.412 km (3.363-mile), 15-turn Bahrain International Circuit transitioned from late afternoon desert heat to cooler ambient and track temperatures under the lights.

The No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R, after qualifying in the top 10 for the seventh time in the eight races, ran as high as fourth with 83 minutes left with Stevens taking over for Norman Nato on Lap 198. Following a Safety Car period for a car off course and a subsequent full course yellow for debris, the final green flag flew with 27 minutes remaining and Stevens locked in a non-contact dance with the No. 93 Ferrari for position.

Stevens nudged ahead once in the tight Turn 1 but couldn’t hold the position and eventually finished eight-tenths of a second arrears the Ferrari and 40.527 seconds off the winning No. 7 Toyota.

The No. 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R’s progressed was blunted when Button incurred a 30-second penalty near the midpoint of the race for contact with a LMGT3 car. Bourdais and Bamber followed in the car, which was a lap down, before Button returned to drive the final 57 minutes.

Ferrari earned the manufacturers’ top prize for its first top-level title in world championship sports car racing since 1972, and the brand won the drivers’ title.

The 2026 season begins in late March at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar for the third consecutive season.

What they’re saying

No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R

Alex Lynn: “I gave it my absolute all – as always. I didn’t leave anything on the table. With the BOP we have, we always knew it was going to be a challenge for us this weekend and, whilst I don’t think it’s going to go our way today, we gave everything we had out there, so we have to be proud of that. And, although today may not turn out to be our race, I think we need to take a step back and remember that we’ve had a very good year overall as a team. A good race at the end with P6. A bit unfortunate at the end with the VSC, but, honestly, we had a great season. Scored points in every race and narrowly missed P3 in the drivers championship, which for myself, Will and Norman would have been an amazing achievement. Just proud to be a part of this team and thank you Cadillac for everything.”

Norman Nato: “We tried our best and maximized everything and had a clean race. We were the only car to score points in all races this season. With a new car and a new team as well, we can be proud. We’re not far away of scoring top three in manufacturers and as drivers – a few missed points. A year ago, we were just starting this program and since then a lot of work has been dope. Honestly, it was not perfect. It’s had to have a perfect car in one year, but we can be really proud of what we’ve done. It means a lot that we’re the only car scoring points every weekend and to be in position to fight until the end, so thank you to everyone.”

Will Stevens: “Honestly, disappointing because we didn’t get third in the drivers championship and it was super close at the end. It was a fun couple of stints. We needed to pass cars. I tried my best to pass the 83 because obviously at that point if we got past anybody, we got third, so I tried my best. Overall, I think we should be proud. We’re the only car in this championship to finish in the points every race, which I think we should be proud of. We’ll keep working in the winter and come back stronger next year.”

No. 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R

Earl Bamber: “I think (the season) was really positive. We got some podiums, some amazing results and were fighting for second in the manufacturers championship. So, a lot of positives to bring forward to 2026.”

Sebastien Bourdais: “I think there is a lot of promise. The 12 car had quite an amazing season with a win and a lot of strong performances, and again today just behind Toyota and three Ferraris. They legitimately had a shot for P3 in the championship, which is more than I think we could have hoped for in our first year of collaboration between JOTA and Cadillac. Proud of the boys. On our end, we had pace a lot of times this year and unfortunately for one reason or another there was always something that got in the way and we just never got the results we hoped for. Proud of the organization in general and we’ll miss JB next year but I’m sure we’ll have a strong lineup and hopefully we can put it all together and come back stronger.”

Jenson Button (photo on right): “It was lovely to finish my career in the car crossing the line under the checkered flag. It definitely wasn’t a great race on our side of the garage, but I still enjoyed the moment. (about the incident) When I got in the car we were near the back, struggling for pace and trying to save tires for the end. I then had a few incidents that didn’t help, including contact with the 54 Ferrari GT. I went around the outside through Turn 3, a line I’ve used many times, and thought I was clear when I felt a hit from the rear that sent him spinning. It was unfortunate and I feel for him, but there really wasn’t anything I could do. It was genuinely a racing incident made tricky by another Hypercar on the inside.”

