TPC Racing Fields Porsche Pair in This Weekend’s HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour

Angelo Dinkov and Matthew Hagen Fastest Cayman in Ultra-Competitive Run Group G Field in the 2020 No. 00 TPC Racing Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport

Shaun McKaigue and Louis-Philippe “LP” Dumoulin Qualify Sixth in Run Group G Porsche GT3 Cup Class in the 2012 No. 34 TPC Racing Porsche 997 GT3 Cup

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (November 8, 2025) – This weekend’s Historic SportsCar Racing (HSR) Classic Daytona 24 Hour presented by Mission Foods brings TPC Racing back to the site of one of its most memorable achievements – Daytona International Speedway – where team founder Michael Levitas, Spencer Pumpelly, Randy Pobst and Ian Baas drove a 2006 No. 36 Porsche 911 GT3 to the GT class win in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona.

While TPC Racing still fields that very Porsche in HSR competition, the main focus this weekend is on the team’s 2020 No. 00 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport and supporting the 2012 No. 34 Porsche 997.2 GT3 Cup of longtime TPC Racing driver Shaun McKaigue.

Both Porsche’s compete in the 11th running of the HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour, which started today at 2 p.m. EST and runs straight through the next 24 hours until the final checkered flag just before 2 p.m. EST on Sunday, November 9. The racing is continuous and puts each of the competing seven Run Groups on track for 24 consecutive hour-long sessions.

TPC Racing’s entries will do battle in the ultra-competitive Run Group G category that is 30-plus car field of generally GT Modern (GTM) machinery from the last 15 years that has been retired from contemporary competition.

Both the Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport of co-drivers Matt Hagen and Angelo Dinkov and McKaigue’s GT3 Cup car, which he co-drives with coach and co-driver Louis-Philippe “LP” Dumoulin, have been on pace all weekend. They backed up the fast form with solid Group G qualifying efforts in Friday’s fast-paced nighttime time trials.

The No. 00 clocked in a solid fifth overall as the fastest of the eight Cayman in the race. The No. 34 in turn held its own in the 11-strong Porsche GT3 Cup field with the sixth fastest time for a 911-based Porsche, which was also good enough for 12th overall on the starting grid.

Run Group G is scheduled to be on track for its first of four 42-minute segment race today 7:00 p.m. EST. The second round takes place early Sunday morning at 1 a.m. EDT with the final two races later on Sunday at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. EST. The Sunday afternoon race is the 24th and final round of the overall HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour race weekend.

Meanwhile, TPC Racing and Mike and Harris Levitas are targeting the 2nd Annual IMSA Classic at the 64th Rolex 24 At Daytona, January 21 – 24, as the next race for their largely unchanged 2006 Rolex 24 GT winner. The HSR IMSA Classic is a Rolex 24 At Daytona tribute race showcasing the legendary sports cars that have contested America’s premier 24-hour race since the 1960s.

TPC Racing’s Rolex 24 winner is a perfect fit for next year’s HSR IMSA Classic featured era that showcases authentic and period-correct sports cars between the years of 1990 and 2010 with a verifiable Rolex 24 At Daytona history.

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “The HSR Daytona Classic 24 is a very enjoyable end-of-year event. I think it’s our fourth year of participation, and it’s great. The team is all here, and we’re having some fun. But at the same time, we’re here to get a good result and show what we can do. The format of the Classic is unique, with all the aspects of running in the daytime and at night. That creates a lot of work for us, getting the setup changed from a car suited for the night back to the more optimal conditions of the daytime. The main goal is for the drivers to have fun and to get the best result that they can. Matthew Hagen is one of our newer customers who recently earned his competition license, so it’s a very exciting event for him, especially being at Daytona, which is special anytime. He’s having a really good time. It’s a true learning experience for Matthew and the first race of this kind for him and Angelo Dinkov. If they can just keep it consistent and clean, they should be able to have a strong finish. We’ve also got Shaun McKaigue here with his 997 Porsche Cup GT3 Cup car and his friend, coach and our teammate Louis-Philippe Dumoulin. Shaun has run well with us for some podiums. He’s been doing this race for a long time, and we’ve always had a lot of fun together. It’s a good way for him to wrap up his season.”

Angelo Dinkov, Driver – TPC Racing No. 00 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport: “I am thrilled to be joining TPC Racing for the second HSR race weekend this year, following our successful debut in their GT4 RS Clubsport at the Classi Watkins Glen Six Hour in June. We did have great pace there as we dialed in the setup. The car was fast right off the truck, and we have improved our performance this week. The weather looks quite good, and the grid is packed with some talented drivers, so my goal is to simply keep it clean and try to make forward progress. I am joined this week by my esteemed codriver Matthew Hagen, and we will be working together closely on the fast banks of Daytona.”

Matthew Hagen, Driver – TPC Racing No. 00 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport: “It’s an honor to be racing with TPC Racing, a group that has won the Rolex 24 At Daytona, and my co-driver Angelo Dinkov. I’m really grateful to be with them and to get to race alongside cars that have won the motorsports endurance ‘Triple Crown’ of Le Mans, Daytona, and Sebring. It’s an impressive field. Vintage racing is unique because it affords fans and drivers alike the ability to experience a race car ‘Hall of Fame’ from across multiple time periods. These are fantastic vehicles, and you actually get to push them to their limits. It’s a very different experience when you are racing wheel-to-wheel, especially at these legendary tracks. Daytona has such a rich legacy in endurance racing, and any time you’re able to compete here, it’s a special experience. While I have no doubt that when Angelo is in the car it will be among the fastest in the class. Awin for me is being able to go out, race a clean race, and experience Daytona at full throttle.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.