JEFF MONTGOMERY WINS FIRSTLINE SYSTEMS POLE SUFFLE AT OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN

LAS VEGAS, NV (November 7, 2025) – Jeff Montgomery of Cobble Hill, British Columbia, Canada led wire-to-wire in Friday’s Firstline Systems Pole Shuffle for Winged Sprints, earning the pole position for Saturday’s $50,000 to win BITNILE Open Wheel Showdown in Las Vegas. Montgomery topped an all-star cast of Elliott’s Trailers & Carts Winged Sprint Cars in the 12-car, 10-lap event to cap BR Motorsports qualifying night.

“It means a lot. It shows what kind of race team we have. At the end of the day, starting on the pole doesn’t win it. You have to lead one lap – the last lap – that’s the one that pays the money. If I can run the 10 laps I just ran at the end of this race tomorrow night, we should have no problem winning it. We have the best winged pavement sprint car drivers in the world here so I have my hands full,” Montgomery said.

Jake Trainor of Medway, Mass. led Winged Sprint Cars qualifying presented by Hamada, timing in at 11.774 seconds at 114.659 miles per hour.

Trainor, JoJo Helberg, Bobby Santos, 2023 winner Aaron Willison, 2024 winner Kody Swanson, and Montgomery won the 12-lap Beast Chassis heat races. Idaho’s Mike Anderson then won the Wildwood Brakes C-Main.

The 12 drivers who transferred out of the heat races drew for the starting lineup for the shuffle, with Montgomery drawing the pole alongside Trainor. Montgomery and Trainor will be the front row for Saturday’s 100-lap, $50,000-to-win contest. Santos finished the shuffle in third, setting the stage for a powerful second row alongside Swanson.

2024 Klotz Synthetics Modifieds winner Aaron McMorran led qualifying action before heat races went to Kyle Tellstrom, 2025 Bullring Modified champion Kyle Jacks, and Kris Price.

Windshield Defense INEX Legends qualifying was led by New York’s Ben Morabito. INEX Bandoleros and the Inaugural Larry Trigueiro Memorial for Super Modifieds wrapped up practice action Friday as well. Both divisions will time trial before racing begins on Saturday.

Admission gates open at 11am Saturday followed by final practices. Opening Ceremonies are at 2:15pm followed by four B-Features and five Championship Features for the 2025 BITNILE Open Wheel Showdown.

Tickets are available via the Las Vegas Motor Speedway website or at the gates. Pit Passes will be sold at the gate and include grandstand access.

Live coverage of the entire event is on Speed Sport 2.

For more information, visit www.OpenWheelShowdown.com

About the Open Wheel Showdown:

The Open Wheel Showdown is the premier pavement open wheel event in the country, attracting top drivers and teams from across the country to compete for record-breaking purses and national attention.

