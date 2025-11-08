Eddie Tafoya Jr. Closes Out His 2025 Racing Season Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway

Chino Hills, CA — November 7, 2025 — A racing season that began 271 days ago and 2,449 miles away in Barberville, Florida, will come to a close this Saturday night when Eddie Tafoya Jr. caps off his campaign just 36 miles from home in the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series at Perris Auto Speedway. In the span since his first race of the year, the Chino Hills, California, driver has competed 24 times with three different associations, at eight tracks, in three states.

Perris Auto Speedway—where his father, Eddie Tafoya Sr., also raced sprint cars—is the track the 28-year-old knows best. He first turned laps there in 2018, winning the track’s Young Gun Sprint Car Series title. One year later, he captured the prestigious USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year award, with most of his early laps coming on the famed Riverside County half-mile clay oval.

Tafoya’s latest appearance on the 29-year-old track came last Saturday night in USAC/CRA competition. It was his ninth start of the season at Perris, where he qualified sixth with a blistering 16.711-second lap. That effort put him in the second 10-lap heat race, where he started fourth, charged forward, and finished third.

His qualifying time and heat race finish placed Tafoya on the outside of the front row in his sharp-looking #57T. Unfortunately, early turn-two chaos dropped him back in the pack. Had it been a Speedway Motorcycle race, a “first corner bunching” restart might have been called, putting him back up front—but this was sprint car racing, and the green stayed out.

In one of the toughest fields of the season at Perris, Tafoya regrouped and held strong inside the top 10 all night, finishing 10th at the checkered flag.

Remarkably, even without running full-time in 2025, Tafoya enters Saturday’s season finale 10th in the championship standings. In nine Perris starts this year, he’s logged eight top-10s and two top-fives, highlighted by a fourth-place finish on September 13th.

“No plans for next year yet,” Tafoya said when asked about the off-season and 2026. “Just the same off-season stuff as usual—tearing the cars down and getting them ready to go for the start of next season. It comes up fast.”

Saturday’s program at Perris will also feature a custom car show. Spectator gates open at 5:00 p.m., with racing beginning 30 minutes earlier than usual at 6:30. It will also be Fan Appreciation night and all fans 13 and over will get in for the discounted rate of $25.00.

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Location: Perris Auto Speedway, 18700 Lake Perris Drive, Perris, CA

Times: Spectator gates open at 5:00 p.m., racing at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: Ages 13+ – $25.00 | Seniors (65+) – $25.00 | Kids 6–12 – $10.00 | Children 5 & under – Free

Parking: $20.00 (Fairgrounds parking is card only)

Tickets: Advance tickets at tix.com | Plenty of walk-up tickets available

Track Info: perrisautospeedway.com | 951-940-0134

Tafoya can be followed on Instagram at @eddietafoya51.

Team Tafoya Racing would like to thank Specialty Fasteners, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, Gasper Transportation, CMI Precision Machining, Owen’s Insurance Services, Keen Concrete, DRC Chassis, and Rider Racing Engines for their continued support of the 2025 season. If you would like to join forces with the team for another fun and exciting year of racing in 2026, please contact Tafoya at Eddie Tafoya Jr. at (909) 393-3999 or mailto:teamtafoya@aol.com

Eddie Tafoya’s 2025 Results

2/10/25 Volusia Speedway Park USAC National Sprint Cars 5th B Main

2/11/25 Volusia Speedway Park USAC National Sprint Cars 7th B Main

2/12/25 Ocala Speedway USAC National Sprint Cars 5th B Main

2/13/25 Ocala Speedway USAC National Sprint Cars 19th A Main

2/14/25 Ocala Speedway USAC National Sprint Cars 18th A Main

2/15/25 Ocala Speedway USAC National Sprint Cars 20th A Main

2/22/25 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 5th A Main

3/1/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 13th A Main

4/5/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 8th A Main

4/11/25 Central Arizona Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 13th A Main

4/12/25 Central Arizona Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 19th A Main

5/24/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 9th A Main

6/7/25 Bakersfield Speedway USCS Sprint Cars 9th A Main

6/21/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 5th A Main

7/19/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 10th A Main

8/16/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 8th A Main

8/30/23 Calistoga Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 16th A Main

8/31/25 Calistoga Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 20th A Main

9/1/25 Petaluma Speedway USCS Sprint Car 4th A Main

9/13/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 4th A Main

9/27/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 8th A Main

10/24/25 Central Arizona Speedway USAC National Sprint Cars 23rd A Main

10/25/25 Central Arizona Speedway USAC National Sprint Cars 13th A Main

11/1//25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 10th A Main