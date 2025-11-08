RACE OF CHAMPIONS MANAGEMENT CONTINUES TO ANNOUNCE “SAVE-THE-DATE” OPPORTUNITIES AS FANS BUILD THEIR 2026 RACE CALENDAR

— Race of Champions Management Negotiating New 2026 Plans; Adjusts Holland Speedway Date —

Elma, N.Y. – (November 7, 2025) – Race fans and competitors can continue to fill their calendars with key dates for the 2026 racing season, as Race of Champions management releases additional “save-the-date” announcements for upcoming “Family of Series” events.

Race of Champions management is actively finalizing several traditional events while negotiating the addition of new ones for the 2026 season.

The 2026 dates for Holland (N.Y.) Speedway were originally announced in late August at the track’s season-closing event. Holland will host Race of Champions events on Saturday, June 6, and Saturday, August 29.

The Race of Champions Modified Series event, initially slated for Saturday, July 25, will now move to Saturday, July 18 to avoid scheduling conflicts with other touring Modified series. The adjustment ensures competitors have the opportunity to race on the “high banks” without overlap.

In addition, Race of Champions and Holland Speedway management are introducing a fourth event, scheduled for Saturday, August 8, which will feature the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series. Full event details will be announced soon.

The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series will also compete at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 11.

The Race of Champions Family of Series will then return to Lake Erie Speedway for the traditional Race of Champions weekend on Thursday, September 10; Friday, September 11; and Saturday, September 12, with Sunday, September 13 reserved as the inclement weather date. Complete event details and full weekend schedules will be released at a later date.

The Race of Champions “Family of Series” includes the Modifieds; Sportsman Modifieds; Late Models; Super Stocks; Street Stocks; 602 Sportsman Modifieds and the FOAR SCORE Dash Four Cylinder Series as always.

“We are always working diligently on our schedule,” stated Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions. “The schedule is a jigsaw puzzle that’s constantly in motion as circumstances change. We do our best to accommodate everyone and understand that some dates may shift from time to time. This past season was exciting, and we’re focused on continuously improving our product and giving racers and fans the opportunity to compete at premier events throughout the region.”

All Race of Champions “Family of Series” events will continue to be streamed live on RoCModifiedSeries.TV powered by Racing America in 2026. For more information on the Racing America streaming platform, visit offer.racingamerica.com/race-of-champions. Subscribers receive every Race of Champions Series event plus access to 200+ live short track races across North America, expanded coverage throughout the sport, and more than a decade of racing archives. (www.racingamerica.tv)

Stay tuned as more 2026 dates become available, including the full Race of Champions Family of Series schedule in the near future.

About the Race of Champions: The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.



Primary marketing partners include Hoosier Racing Tire, Sunoco Race Fuels, FX Caprara, Racing America, Airport Collision, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com, and Speed Sport.

The 76th Annual Race of Champions will take place in 2026, continuing its legacy as the second-longest consecutively run auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.