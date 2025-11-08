Rette Jones Racing to Field Entry for Casey Roderick in All American 400

NASHVILLE, Tenn.: Rette Jones Racing confirmed today that it will field an entry for veteran Super Late Model standout Casey Roderick in this weekend’s 40th annual All American 400 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in Tennessee.

The crown-jewel event, sanctioned by the ASA STARS National Tour, will close out the 2025 season and feature the top Super Late Model competitors from across North America.

Roderick, the 2024 ASA STARS National Tour champion, has long established himself among the elite in Super Late Model competition.

His decorated résumé includes three Southern Super Series championships and a Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Track Championship.

The 33-year-old Georgia native is also no stranger to success in the prestigious 400-lap event, having previously won the All American 400 in Music City.

A former NASCAR competitor, Roderick will pilot the No. 30 Port City Racecars Ford, serving as a teammate to Rette Jones Racing developmental driver Kyle Steckly.

“It’s exciting to join Rette Jones Racing for such a marquee event,” said Roderick. “Mark [Rette] and Terry (Jones) have built a first-class program that’s proven capable of running up front anywhere, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to drive their No. 30 Ford this weekend in Nashville.

“The All American 400 is one of those races every Late Model driver circles on their calendar, and to have another shot at victory with a team like this means a lot.”

Rette Jones Racing co-owner Mark Rette said the team’s relationship with Roderick made this collaboration a natural fit for one of the sport’s most prestigious events.

“Casey is a champion and a proven winner at every level,” Rette said. “His experience, especially at Nashville, brings a ton of value to our program and we’re proud to have him represent RJR alongside Kyle this weekend.”

Roderick echoed that excitement about working with his young teammate. “Kyle’s an impressive young driver who’s been making a name for himself in both Canada and the United States,” he added.

“We’ve already talked about bouncing ideas off each other throughout the weekend. Hopefully, we can both unload strong, push each other and give Rette Jones Racing a pair of cars capable of contending for the win on Sunday.”

The All-American 400 presented by Appalachian Sucker Punch will mark race 12 on the Appalachian Sucker Punch ASA STARS National Tour calendar, drawing an elite field of national champions, short track standouts and rising stars.

With the prestigious race on deck, the team will have two rounds of practice on Friday, November 7 and a final one-hour session on Saturday, November 8, followed by qualifying that evening, launching at 5:00 p.m.

On Sunday, November 9, at 11:30 a.m., fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite drivers during an on-track autograph session —just ahead of the green flag for the race at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET).

Fans unable to attend in person can watch the races live via TrackTV.com, providing full flag-to-flag event coverage.

For more on Casey Roderick, like him on Facebook (Casey Roderick Motorsports), follow him on Instagram (@casey__roderick) and X | Twitter (@CaseyRoderick26).

For more on Rette Jones Racing, please visit RetteJonesRacing.com, like them on Facebook (Rette Jones Racing), or follow them on Instagram (@RetteJones30) and X | Twitter (@RetteJones30).

About Rette Jones Racing:

Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, Rette Jones Racing (RJR) was founded in 2015 with the mission of building a competitive racing organization grounded in hard work, perseverance, and a racer’s mentality.

Owned by veteran racers Terry Jones and Mark Rette, the team is set to field full-time entries in both the 2025 ASA STARS National Tour and the NASCAR Euro Series.

Additionally, RJR plans to compete in select events across the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR national series platforms.

﻿Beyond its own racing efforts, Rette Jones Racing provides technical support and setup intelligence through its growing technical alliance partnership program.