Livestream Coverage Returns for the HSR Daytona Classic 24 Hour Presented by Mission Foods on Sunday

HSR Partners with Greenlight Television for Final Round Programming of the 11th Running of the HSR Classic Daytona 24, Sunday, November 9

Veteran British Broadcaster Andrew Marriott and Emerging On-Air Media Talent Jonathan Grace Co-Host More Than Six Hours of Morning and Early Afternoon Sunday Coverage Live from Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (November 8, 2025) – For the third-consecutive year, Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) provides livestream coverage of this weekend’s HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour presented by Mission Foods. The fourth and final rounds of the 11th running of HSR’s oldest and longest HSR Classic Endurance Championship powered by Mission Foods race will be streamed in more than six hours of coverage tomorrow, Sunday, November 9.

Live from Daytona International Speedway (DIS), programming begins at 7:45 a.m. EST on Sunday and continues straight through the final checkered flag of the weekend just before 2 p.m. EST that afternoon.

Anchor coverage of the livestream is available on the HSR and IMSA YouTube Channels and on RACER.com and RACER+ beginning Sunday at 7:45 a.m. EST. Additional distributions in the U.S. and around the world include:

Mtsprt1 – USA+

Goodwood TV – Worldwide

REVTV – Canada

Sport1/Sport2 – Ukraine, Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia

Ant+1 – Greece

TapMad – Pakistan & Bangladesh

Parc Fermé – Italy

Sev7nSports and BandSports – Brazil

The on-air talent team for the Classic 24 livestream features veteran sports car racing broadcaster and frequent HSR commentator Andrew Marriott, who has previously been part of the Classic 24 at-track announcing team. A new and soon to familiar addition to the Classic 24 crew is motorsports journalist and emerging online talent Jonathan Grace in his first appearance at an HSR Classic Endurance Championship presented by Mission Foods event.

The HSR Daytona Classic 24 Hour featuring seven period-correct Run Groups – A through G – competing in succession for a full 24 hours on the legendary DIS 3.56-mile road course. Each Run Group – with Groups C and D competing together – runs four times throughout the 24 hours with the individual segments clocking in just under one hour in length to allow time to grid and run the pace laps for the next race as the previous group exits the track.

The entirety of the fourth and final rounds for all Run Groups fills Sunday’s livestream schedule. The HSR Classic 24 Hour programming also features an unprecedented lineup of in-race feature segments providing a closer look at some of the HSR competitors and personalities in attendance.

