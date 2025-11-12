NHRA

Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 11.12.25

By Official Release
This Week in Motorsports: November 10 – 16, 2025

NHRA: In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip – Nov. 14-16

PLANO, Texas (Nov. 12, 2025) – The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series concludes its season this weekend at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California, offering one last chance for Team Toyota drivers to capture a Wally Trophy in 2025.

NHRA – Top Fuel/Funny Car

Kalitta to clinch Top Fuel title … Once qualifying is completed this weekend at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Doug Kalitta will capture his second career Top Fuel world championship and second in the last three seasons, coupling his title in 2023. The Kalitta Motorsports driver enters the weekend 144 points above teammate Shawn Langdon in the category points standings, simply needing to make a qualifying attempt for this weekend’s national event to clinch the title. Kalitta’s 2025 season to-date has been storybook, with four victories (Sonoma, Brainerd, St. Louis and Ennis), eight No. 1 qualifiers and 39 round wins.

Brown looks for Pomona fall repeat … Defending Top Fuel world champion Antron Brown is back at the fall Pomona race seeking a repeat victory to end the 2025 season. Brown powered his Toyota Top Fuel Dragster to the win in last year’s event to clinch his fourth career world title and capture his sixth Wally Trophy of that season. A win for Brown would also bookend the 2025 Top Fuel season as he was victorious in the season opener at Gainesville Raceway in March.

