DALLAS GLENN RETURNS TO IN-N-OUT BURGER POMONA DRAGSTRIP LOOKING FOR PRO STOCK REDEMPTION

POMONA, Calif. (Nov. 12, 2025) – The 2024 NHRA Pro Stock world championship was a race for the history books, and one Dallas Glenn will never forget.

He missed out on his first championship by a .002-second margin to his KB Titan Racing teammate and six-time champ Greg Anderson, but at this weekend’s 60th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at famed In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Glenn has a chance for redemption at the final race of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Coming into this weekend’s event, Glenn and his RAD Torque Systems team have eight wins on the season, including four in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Entering the final event of the season with a 92-point lead over Anderson, Glenn has a calm outlook for Pomona and is ready to get to the track.

“I definitely feel way more relaxed and way less nervous,” said Glenn. “I was a wreck last year, even though I felt like I was still driving well. Now, having another year of experience has definitely helped. I know I need to go up there and do my thing, and just take it one round at a time.”

Last season, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Jack Beckman (Funny Car), Anderson (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals while Brown, Austin Prock (Funny Car), Anderson and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) each secured world titles. The 2025 race will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations coverage starting at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 16.

It’s the sixth race of the playoffs and the 20th race of the season and Glenn has his mind focused on making this year’s In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals one he remembers for a different reason. To clinch the title, Glenn would just need to win the first round of eliminations if he can keep the points gap above 90 heading into raceday.

Should that 90-plus point lead hold heading into eliminations, Anderson would to need to win the -N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, a race he has won nine times, and Glenn would need to lose in the opening round for the reigning champ to repeat. Glenn, though, hasn’t lost in the first round this year in what’s been a dominant year for the KB Titan Racing teammates.

“Earlier in the season, we were just having so much fun, just trying to crush everybody. Both our cars were working fantastic. It reminds you of one of those glory days of KB Racing that they talk about, when they won 19 races in one season,” Glenn said.

“I feel like we’re having one of those seasons, and you definitely want to go up there and not be the one to mess it up. It’s a lot of fun racing Greg. I know he’s going to go up there and he wants to win just as bad as I do, regardless of who’s in the other lane. It’s one thing that I love about racing Greg. He’s definitely going to do the best job that he can against me every time.”

The Top Fuel championship chase will conclude on Saturday when Doug Kalitta clinches his second world title following the completion of qualifying.

In Funny Car, Prock enters the weekend with a 101-point lead over Vegas winner Matt Hagan. Prock is looking to sew up his second straight world championship.

Pro Stock Motorcycle teammates Richard Gadson and Gaige Herrera are separated by only 21 points, as points leader Gadson attempts to close out his first championship.

Race fans will also see action in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, featuring some of the world’s best drivers, along with the Summit Jr. Drag Racing League Shootout and the LASD Racing exhibition.

This year’s In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals also features a can’t-miss experience for racing and car enthusiasts alike. The Top Eliminator Club offers the best seats in the house, a premium experience and several exclusive benefits at one of the biggest races of the season, including a members-only hospitality center, complimentary food and beverages, members-only souvenir store, exclusive driver appearances, a gift bag, a premium view of the staging lanes and much more.

In Pomona, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will feature two qualifying rounds at 12:30 and 3 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 14, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 16. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday and then eliminations on FS1 at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the 60th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

