Nemschoff and Miller Conclude Super Trofeo Season Third in Championship

MISANO ADRIATICO, Italy (November 12, 2025) – The 2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America season came to a close last weekend at Misano World Circuit, where Flying Lizard Motorsports celebrated a strong year-end result for drivers Paul Nemschoff and Marc Miller, who secured third place in the PRO-AM championship standings.

“As always, it is a privilege to compete internationally against some of the best drivers in the world in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “We had well-prepared race cars and executed clean, competitive races. I am extremely proud of Paul and Marc for their dedication and resilience in maintaining their positions in the Drivers’ Championship. Securing a podium finish in any racing series is a significant achievement, and it was rewarding to bring that result home for both them and the entire team.”

North America Race One

The No. 114 Sparklefarts of Andy Lee led the charge for Flying Lizard Motorsports, taking the green flag from third place, while the No. 141 Lamborghini of Paul Nemschoff and Marc Miller started fifth, swapping their starting strategy from the No. 114. Unfortunately, a braking issue sidelined the No. 114 after two off-track excursions, ending Lee’s and Sparklefarts’ weekend prematurely. Nemschoff took the opening stint, maintaining a clean run through early traffic. Nemschoff handed the car over from fourth position during the mandatory pit window, but a brief delay in pit lane cost valuable seconds. Rejoining with a gap to close, Miller pushed hard in the closing laps, narrowing the deficit to the third-place runner but ultimately finishing just shy of the podium.

North America Race Two

Motivated by Saturday’s performance, Miller started Race Two from second in class and seventh overall. A clean three-wide start saw him defend his position and close on the No. 111 entry of Darius Trinka. Running strong through his stint, Miller stayed out late to take advantage of clear air before handing off to Nemschoff during the pit cycle.

Rejoining in third, Nemschoff faced a five-second gap ahead and three seconds behind. He maintained consistent pace to the end, holding off challengers to finish fourth in class, capping off the North America rounds on a positive note.

Lamborghini World Finals

In the weekend’s culminating Lamborghini World Finals, Nemschoff and Miller joined the combined PRO and PRO-AM grid, taking on 26 of the world’s best competitors in a pair of 50-minute races.

In Race One, Nemschoff started 14th in class, gaining two spots before handing the car to Miller. A late safety car bunched the field, and while chaos ensued in the closing laps, Miller kept it clean to finish 12th in class. The second race brought chilly morning conditions and a turbulent start. Miller, beginning eighth, skillfully navigated an opening-lap incident and climbed to sixth before handing off to Nemschoff. The Am driver delivered a composed and strategic run through traffic, advancing to third place in class at the checkered flag, giving the duo a strong conclusion to their international effort.

At the end of the weekend, Flying Lizard Motorsports celebrated a successful 2025 campaign, highlighted by third place in the PRO-AM drivers championship, a marked improvement from their previous two seasons together.

The team now shifts focus to preparations for the 2026 season, with program details to be announced at a later date.

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Flying Lizard Motorsports is a premier motorsport team known for its unwavering commitment to excellence and success on the racing circuit. With a rich history spanning over two decades, Flying Lizard Motorsports has earned a formidable reputation as a powerhouse in the world of motorsports, boasting 24 championship titles and a legacy of podium finishes across North America and at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. Fueled by passion, expertise, and a relentless drive for perfection, the team continues to push boundaries and set new standards of performance in every competition it enters. Through strategic partnerships and a dedicated team of professionals, Flying Lizard Motorsports remains at the forefront of motorsport innovation, delivering thrilling racing experiences and unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.

