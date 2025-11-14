Burtin Racing and Adam Andretti Celebrate Breakout Season with TOP LINER® Top Driver Challenge Finale

Atlanta, GEORGIA — November 13, 2025 – The 2025 season has been a defined by determination, passion, and victory for Burtin Racing, TOP LINER® and Adam Andretti. From unforgettable performances in the Trans Am Series to the launch of an exciting new grassroots driver competition, the year has marked a new chapter of success both on and off the track. Now, that story culminates with the TOP LINER® Top Driver Challenge on Sunday, December 7, an event that promises to deliver excitement, inspiration, and fan engagement at its best.

The Top Driver Challenge Finalists:

Arun K.

Kristofer C.

Darrell L.

William G.

Jeremy H.

Steven M.

Dena B.

Nicholas R.

Michael P.

Sarah V.

Riley T.

Adarius R.

Earlier this year, Adam Andretti produced what many called the drive of the season at Barber Motorsports Park, claiming victory in the Trans Am TA Class after an astonishing comeback from half a minute off the pace. The win was a testament to Andretti’s skill, focus, and never-say-die attitude — and to the precision engineering and preparation of the Burtin Racing team. Adam finished the season in the runner-up spot in the Driver’s Championship and aims to go one better in 2026.

“Barber was a special moment,” said Adam Andretti. “It showed what’s possible when you have faith in your team and your equipment. This entire season has been about pushing forward, overcoming challenges, and celebrating what makes motorsport great — the people, the passion, and the pursuit of excellence.”

TOP LINER Top Driver Challenge Grand Final: A Celebration of Talent and Fans

To cap off this remarkable season, Burtin Racing, TOP LINER® and the Andretti Indoor Karting and Games family are inviting fans to join them for the TOP LINER® Top Driver Challenge Grand Final at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Buford, GA., an event designed to raise the profile of TOP LINER® spray-on bedliner products and showcase the excitement of Trans Am racing with prizes and autographs. All are welcome to attend and watch in person.

Hopeful drivers entered the inaugural Top Driver Challenge in 2025, a nationwide search for emerging racing talent. Now, 12 finalists will battle it out on the karting circuit for the ultimate prize — an all-expenses-paid trip to Florida for the opening round of the 2026 Trans Am season at Sebring International Raceway, including behind-the-scenes access with Burtin Racing and Adam Andretti.

December 7 Event Schedule and Fan Highlights

The Top Driver Challenge takes place at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Buford, GA and promises an action-packed evening for both competitors and spectators.

4:00 PM – Registration Opens

Attendees are welcomed to the event and can sign in for the afternoon’s activities. Every fan in attendance will receive a free Burtin Racing hat signed by Adam Andretti — a token of appreciation for their support throughout the season.

4:05–4:40 PM – Meet & Greet with Adam Andretti

Fans will have a rare opportunity to meet Adam, take photos, and hear firsthand about his incredible 2025 season and upcoming plans with Burtin Racing.

4:40 PM – Driver Briefing and Practice Session

The 12 Top Driver finalists will be briefed before hitting the track for practice laps, qualifying session, preparing for the decisive timed session and the chance to win the Grand Prize.

5:30 PM – Official Timed Session

The pressure peaks as the finalists compete in a race against the clock. Their fastest laps will determine who takes home the coveted grand prize.

6:00 PM – Appetizers and Media Interviews

While results are tabulated, all attendees and participants can enjoy complimentary appetizers and mingle with the Burtin Racing team, sponsors, and fellow racing fans.

6:30 PM – Awards Ceremony and Winner Announcement

The day concludes with the presentation of trophies, celebration of all finalists, and the crowning of the 2025 TOP LINER Top Driver Challenge Champion.

A Partnership Fueled by Performance and Passion

The partnership between Burtin Racing and TOP LINER® has delivered tremendous results throughout 2025, both in the Trans Am paddock and within the broader motorsport community. Together, they’ve built a program that bridges professional racing and grassroots opportunity — and the Grand Final stands as a celebration of that shared vision.

“This challenge has shown how much talent and enthusiasm there is out there,” said Claudio Burtin, founder of Burtin Racing. “It’s been incredible to watch it grow, and we can’t think of a better way to close the season than to share this event with the fans and our partners.”

Event: TOP LINER® Top Driver Challenge Grand Finale

Location: Andretti Indoor Karting and Games – Buford, GA

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Time: Starts at 4:00 PM

Admission: Free for all attendees

Perks: Free autographed hat for every attendee, complimentary appetizers and refreshments

Media Contact: AVD Agency

About TOP LINER® Truck Bed Liners

TOP LINER® is a global leader in spray-on truck bed liner technology. Based in Georgia, the company has just announced a nationwide distribution partnership with Service Partners. TOP LINER® is also the primary partner for the hugely successful Burtin Racing Trans Am team, with Adam Andretti challenging for the Drivers’ Championship in 2025.

About Andretti Indoor Karting & Games

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games was established in 2001 and is based in Orlando, Florida. The company currently operates eleven state-of-the-art entertainment and event destination locations across Florida, Georgia, Texas, Arizona, and Oklahoma. Over the past decade, Andretti Karting & Games has experienced significant growth and is set to debut several new entertainment centers across the United States in 2025, including locations in Glendale, Arizona; Kansas City, Kansas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Durham, North Carolina; and Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Check It 4 Andretti

Check It 4 Andretti is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting colon cancer screening and prevention. Established by the Andretti family, the foundation works to save lives by raising awareness and encouraging early detection.