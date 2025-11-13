VICE SPORTS TEAMS WITH NATIONAL HOT ROD ASSOCIATION FOR “CHASING SPEED”

Six-Part Drag Racing Docuseries Premieres January 21 on VICE TV To Kick Off the NHRA’s Upcoming 75th Season

POMONA, CA (Nov. 13, 2025) – VICE TV, home of VICE Sports, today announced it has joined forces with the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) for “Chasing Speed,” a six-part docuseries on the high-octane world of NHRA drag racing. The series premieres Wednesday, January 21 at 9PM ET/PT on VICE TV. The announcement was made today by VICE TV President Peter Gaffney and NHRA Vice President of Broadcast Steve Reintjes as the 2025 NHRA Finals starts its championship weekend at the Pomona Dragstrip, today through November 16, in Pomona, CA.

“Chasing Speed delivers the high-stakes, adrenaline fueled action that VICE TV audiences crave,” said Gaffney. “This thrilling docuseries will have viewers on the edge of their seats and we’re proud to partner with the NHRA as they celebrate this historic milestone for the sport.”

“We’re so excited to partner with VICE TV on Chasing Speed as we showcase NHRA drag racing in a whole new light and in front of a whole new audience,” said Reintjes. “This docuseries will highlight the high-stakes action and unique personalities that make the incredible world of NHRA drag racing so special, and as we celebrate our 75th season in 2026, it marks a perfect time to work with VICE TV on this amazing series.”

“Chasing Speed” looks inside the culture and personalities of NHRA drag racing – a world of highly modified machines racing down a straight, quarter-mile or 1,000-foot strip at speeds exceeding 340 miles per hour. The six hour-long episodes follow the entire 2025 season from the perspective of the teams fighting for the championship. From Top Fuel’s Brittany Force’s NHRA record-setting speed (343 MPH), to Austin Prock’s rise under racing legend John Force, and Antron Brown’s run to repeat a Top Fuel title, the series honors the sport’s history through reflections from racing legends, tracing how founder Wally Parks’ vision shaped 75 years of NHRA competition.

All six episodes will precede NHRA’s landmark 75th anniversary season, which begins March 5-8, 2026 in Gainesville, Fla. and includes 20 races at tracks across the country.

The partnership continues VICE TV’s expansion into live and unscripted sports storytelling. VICE TV recently announced a deal with Professional Fighters League (PFL), the global powerhouse in MMA and fastest-growing sports league worldwide, to serve as the exclusive linear US telecast home for ten international events, beginning with two in December and continuing with eight more throughout 2026. The network airs 200 hours of live event sports programming each year. PFL joins VICE TV’s growing roster of live sports including BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing, United Fight League, and Arena Football One. VICE TV most recently premiered the six-episode series NFL Classics: After Further Review, with host Kyle Brandt, from Omaha Productions in association with NFL Films, which revisited six iconic NFL games with unfiltered commentary from NFL legends and celebrity fans.

ABOUT VICE TV

At VICE TV, we live to tell the story. VICE TV delivers a powerful mix of culture-defining originals, bold entertainment and live alternative sports across television and digital. The Emmy®-winning international television network from VICE Media Group, in partnership with A+E, is available in 40 million U.S. cable, telco, and satellite homes and to multiple licensees worldwide. To cater to the growing global demand for sports content, the network launched VICE Sports in 2025, featuring a slate of live event programming (Arena Football One, BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing, United Fight League) and docu-series and specials: NFL Classics: After Further Review, with host Kyle Brandt, from Omaha Productions in association with NFL Films; Brady vs Belichick: The Verdict, with host Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo; Pitino: Red Storm Rising and Calipari: Razor’s Edge; Dark Side of the Cage; The Grudge; Dark Side of the Ring and Sports Gone Wrong. Additional VICE TV originals include Hell’s Angels and United Gangs of America. For more information, visit VICETV.com; follow VICE TV on social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X); find viewing and streaming options here.

ABOUT NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.