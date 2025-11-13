ELITE MOTORSPORTS LOOKING FOR VICTORY TO CLOSE OUT 2025 SEASON

POMONA, Calif. (Nov. 12, 2025) – Elite Motorsports enters the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, the finale of the 2025 Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series season, with momentum. With points-and-a-half up for grabs at historic In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip the Pro Stock powerhouse is poised for a strong close, spearheaded by Aaron Stanfield in the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / Janac Brother’s Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

Stanfield has navigated a challenging 2025 season with resilience, transforming early inconsistencies into late-season reliability. Stanfield will be chasing his first victory of the season to avoid his first winless year since competing in Pro Stock fulltime in 2020. The Elite standout has notched 20 round wins across 17 events, including runner-up finishes at the Sonoma Nationals where he came up short to father, Greg Stanfield, and the Texas FallNationals. He also visited the final quad of the fall Four-Wide Carolina Nationals and has five semifinal finishes on the season.

Sitting fourth in the Pro Stock championship points standings, Stanfield is only 38 behind third-place Matt Hartford and enters Pomona with a chance to tie a career best points finish of third (he previously finished third in 2024 and 2022).

“It’s been a tough year at Elite Motorsports, we’ve been honest about that,” Stanfield said. “But we’re ending the season well ahead of where we started. That’s a testament to the no-quit attitude of this entire organization. Everyone has buckled down and put in the work. If anything, we’re in a good spot for 2026. The goal is to go out with a win and in the best points position possible. Wouldn’t want to be battling out here with anyone else.”

Pomona has been a proving ground for Stanfield, where he owns a pair of Wallys from prior visits. He claimed victory at the 2023 NHRA Finals, outrunning Hartford in the final, he took home a win at the 2021 Winternationals when he defeated rival and now six-time world champion Greg Anderson and in 2022 he came up short in the Winternatioanls to teammate Erica Enders. Earlier this year at the Winternationals Stanfield qualified fourth but had an uncharacteristic first round exit.

Fellow Elite star Erica Enders, piloting the JHG / Melling / SCAG Power Equipment entry, enters the finale in sixth place, 15 points back from fifth and within striking distance of a fourth-place finish. The six-time Pro Stock champion etched more history this season with her 50th national event victory at the NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis. She’ll be looking for her third win at In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip. She had wins in 2022 at the Winternationals and in 2014 at the Finals.

Veteran Jeg Coughlin Jr., behind the wheel of the SCAG / Outlaw Beer machine, brings unmatched experience to the Elite lineup as an eight-time winner at the Southern California facility (four at the Finals, three at the Winternationals and one at the specialty NHRA 50th Anniversary race in 2001). The five-time Pro Stock world champion is sitting eighth in the points standings with hopes a ninth victory in Pomona could move him into sixth.

Troy Coughlin Jr., driving the JEGS.com car, sits 10th in the points standings and is hoping his first win at In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip will solidify his top ten standing.

Greg Stanfield and the Janac Brothers / The Rod Shop team are hoping a win this weekend (their second of the season) will push them from 12th into a top 10 points finish. A victory on Sunday would mark the veterans second at the facility, he also won at the Finals in 2011.

Rounding out the Elite charge are the dynamic Cuadra Boys Racing trio—Fernando Cuadra Jr., David Cuadra, and Cristian Cuadra—fielding their Corral Tequila / Corral Belts/ Cuadra machines. The brothers have been putting up fierce campaigns for who will be the first Cuadra to visit the winners circle. Running a partial season, the Cuadras are out of championship points with Fernando Jr. 15th, Cristian, 17th and David 18th.

Competition at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals begins with four rounds of qualifying Friday at 12:30 and 3:00 p.m. and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. before eliminations begins Sunday at 11:00 a.m. with Pro Stock first round at 12:05 p.m. Television coverage of the 2025 Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series finale will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with qualifying shows Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET. Eliminations will air Sunday at 5:00 p.m. ET with a special Post Race Show at 8:00 p.m. ET.