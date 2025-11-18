Aaron’s Rent-to-Own Extends Partnership with Front Row Motorsports

Rent-to-Own Company Returns as Anchor Partner in Multi-Race, Multi-Year Agreement

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (November 18, 2025) – Returning to the NASCAR Cup Series circuit with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and Zane Smith for the 2025 season, Aaron’s Rent-to-Own has now extended their partnership with the organization in a multi-race, multi-year agreement for the 2026 and 2027 Cup Series seasons.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron’s is a leading provider of rent-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods with nearly 1,200 locations in 47 states and Canada.

Aaron’s is excited to continue their legendary connection to NASCAR and after an exciting 2025 season with Smith and the No. 38 team, the rent-to-own retailer will expand their partnership to 11 races with the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Aaron’s 2025 season was highlighted by three top-12 finishes with Smith, including a seventh-place finish at the Cup Series second race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Front Row Motorsports and Zane Smith, furthering our legacy in the NASCAR community. This collaboration not only strengthens our commitment to providing accessible rent-to-own solutions but also fuels our efforts to connect with fans across the country,” shared Cory Miller, CEO, The Aaron’s Company. “We look forward to an exhilarating season and are proud to support Zane and the No. 38 team as we race towards victory.”

Aaron’s season will kick off at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, February 22nd and will continue at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 1st where Smith is a back-to-back winner at in 2022 and 2023 in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The full race schedule for Aaron’s 2026 season includes:

No. 38 Aaron’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse

· 2/22 – Atlanta Motor Speedway

· 3/1 – Circuit of the Americas

· 3/8 – Phoenix Raceway

· 4/12 – Bristol Motor Speedway

· 4/26 – Talladega Superspeedway

· 6/7 – Michigan International Speedway

· 7/12 – Atlanta Motor Speedway

· 8/15 – Richmond Raceway

· 8/29 – Daytona International Speedway

· 9/19 – Bristol Motor Speedway

· 10/11 – Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

“The team and I are excited to have Aaron’s back with us, and in a bigger capacity too,” said Zane Smith. “We had some solid runs with them on the car in 2025, and I know there will be more to come in 2026. Hopefully we can get Lucky Dog in Victory Lane.”

To find an Aaron’s store location near you, please visit Aarons.com.

ABOUT AARON’S

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.