GRAMMY-Winner Brad Paisley Headlines Coca-Cola 600 Weekend Entertainment Lineup

CONCORD, N.C. (Nov. 19, 2025) – Charlotte Motor Speedway will turn up the volume on patriotism and celebration during its America 250 Memorial Day Weekend, highlighted by a powerhouse lineup of entertainers ahead of the 67th running of the Coca-Cola 600. Headlining the festivities, country music superstar Brad Paisley will take center stage for a star-spangled pre-race concert on Sunday, May 24.

The 2026 Coca-Cola 600 will serve as a heartfelt tribute to America’s 250th birthday and the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. From stirring pre-race ceremonies to high-octane NASCAR action, fans can expect a weekend overflowing with energy, reverence and all-American spirit.

“It’s an honor to be part of such a meaningful weekend at America’s Home for Racing,” said Paisley. “The Coca-Cola 600 is one of the most patriotic events in sports, and this year’s 250th celebration makes it even more special. I can’t wait to stand on that stage and celebrate with fans from all over the country.”

A three-time GRAMMY Award winner and Grand Ole Opry member, Paisley has cemented his place among country music’s all-time greats. For nearly 25 years, his signature blend of heartfelt songwriting and dynamic showmanship has earned him two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards. Generating nearly 5 billion career streams worldwide, Paisley has solidified his status as one of the genre’s most enduring and beloved performers.

Fans can get stage-front for Paisley’s full-throttle concert with a pre-race track pass upgrade, offering up-close access to the headline performance and driver introductions before the green flag drops on NASCAR’s crown jewel, the Coca-Cola 600.

The weekend’s entertainment lineup will also include:

SATURDAY, MAY 23 – 38 SPECIAL FIRES UP THE NIGHT

Southern rock icons 38 Special are set to hit the Fan Zone Stage Saturday night, delivering five decades of hits and the unmistakable sound that’s made them a staple of American rock. With 20 million albums sold and an arsenal of classics like “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You” and “Back Where You Belong,” the band continues to hit the road with the same powerhouse energy and precision that have defined their legendary live shows for half a century.

FRIDAY, MAY 22 – HAIRBALL CRANKS UP THE VOLUME

Kicking off the weekend in true rock ’n’ roll style, fan-favorite Hairball will take the stage Friday night following the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race. Known for their larger-than-life production, pyrotechnics and spot-on tributes to rock icons like Van Halen, KISS, Queen and Aerosmith, Hairball brings an arena-worthy show, sure to set the tone for an unforgettable weekend of racing and entertainment.

TICKETS:

The pre-race concert is free for all Coca-Cola 600 ticket holders. Those who upgrade to a Track Pass will get stage-front access to Sunday’s infield concert with Paisley, driver introductions and more. To purchase Coca-Cola 600 weekend tickets, fans can shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in all weekend for just $10.

MORE INFO:

