Cook Out Madhouse Classic Returning to Bowman Gray Stadium in Advance of the 2026 Cook Out Clash

Expanded event featuring the Bowman Gray Stadium Modified & Sportsman Divisions will highlight the day of racing action on Saturday, Jan. 31 and air live on the NASCAR Channel and FloRacing

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (Nov. 18, 2025) – NASCAR today announced the return of the Cook Out Madhouse Classic to historic Bowman Gray Stadium as part of the Cook Out Clash Weekend on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. The day of racing will now include two action-packed Bowman Gray Stadium divisions – the Modified Division and Sportsman Series – delivering an afternoon of high-intensity, hometown action.

The event, held prior to NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying, will air live on FloRacing and the NASCAR Channel, which is available on Xumo Play, Tubi, SamsungTV Plus, The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime and Amazon Fire TV.

“The Cook Out Madhouse Classic is one of the most authentic and electric experiences in all of short-track racing,” said Justin Swilling, NASCAR’s Project Lead for the Cook Out Clash. “The atmosphere inside Bowman Gray Stadium is unmatched, and so is the intensity and passion of the competitors. Their undeniable spirit brought NASCAR Cup Series racing back to Bowman Gray Stadium this year, so we’re incredibly excited about expanding the Madhouse Classic lineup to highlight the Madhouse stars who made it all possible.”

The return of the Cook Out Madhouse Classic follows last year’s dramatic debut at Bowman Gray Stadium featuring the stars of the Modified Division. Chris Fleming held off a hard-charging Burt Myers to claim the checkered flag in front of Saturday’s capacity crowd. The thrilling performance set the stage for the sold out inaugural Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, which marked the first Cup Series event at the iconic venue since 1971.

Participation in the Cook Out Madhouse Classic is by invitation only, determined by the top 22 drivers from the Modified Division and top 20 drivers from the Sportsman Series (NASCAR reserves the right to add provisional entries in each race). Saturday’s race program will showcase all the hallmarks of Bowman Gray’s legendary format, including practice, single-car qualifying, and a 125-lap modified feature and 100-lap sportsman feature.

The Madhouse crowd will amplify every lap, and fans will also enjoy the unforgettable Fan’s Challenge, a treasured Bowman Gray tradition. In this format, the four fastest qualifiers will each have the chance to relinquish their earned starting spot and drop to the rear of the field. Drivers who accept become eligible for a special event bonus awarded if they can race their way back to their original top-four position or better. It’s a risk-reward wrinkle that embodies the competitive spirit of The Madhouse.

Fans are encouraged to act now to secure their seats for both the Cook Out Clash and the Cook Out Madhouse Classic by visiting www.nascarclash.com. The 2026 Cook Out Clash will air live on FOX on Feb. 1 at 8 p.m.

Built in 1937, Bowman Gray Stadium, a quarter-mile short track, holds a special place in NASCAR history as the longest-running weekly racetrack. The racetrack hosted 29 NASCAR Grand National, now NASCAR Cup Series, races from 1958 to 1971 and hosted several East Series races from 2011 to 2015. The Cup Series returned in 2025 with the Cook Out Clash for the first time since 1971. For more information, visit bowmangrayracing.com.

