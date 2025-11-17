JR Motorsports, Chris Stapleton Reunite for DAYTONA 500 Encore

2024 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Champion Justin Allgaier Returns to Pilot No. 40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Nov. 17, 2025) – As announced via social media on Friday evening, JR Motorsports and 11-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Chris Stapleton, will be making their return to the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2026 running of the DAYTONA 500. Following a historic top-10 finish in their maiden voyage in “The Great American Race,” this successful pairing, in conjunction once again with Buffalo Trace Distillery, will field a Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet for the second time in JRM’s illustrious history. In a nod to the signature Blend No. 40 found in every bottle of Traveller, the team will again field the No. 40 car, driven by 2024 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Champion Justin Allgaier, who will return behind the wheel for JRM’s DAYTONA 500 entry.

“Getting the opportunity to enter a second DAYTONA 500 is something that is extremely special to everyone at JR Motorsports,” said JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “Last year was an amazing moment, and I’m very proud to be able to see this group come back together with the support of Chris Stapleton and Traveller Whiskey to go after it again in February.”

Proudly blended and bottled at the World’s Most Award-Winning Distillery under Buffalo Trace Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley’s expert supervision, Traveller Whiskey is the result of countless hours of testing, tasting, and dedication to craftsmanship that have produced powerful songs and world-class whiskeys. Recently, Traveller was named “Best of Class American Blended Whiskey” at the New York World Spirits Competition, adding more prestige to the whiskey that was already named the “Most Awarded Super Premium Whiskey of 2024.”

Piloting the No. 40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet for team owners Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the organization’s most decorated driver in Allgaier. Allgaier, from Riverton, Ill., is the 2024 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Champion, a record six-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Most Popular Driver as voted on by the fans, the all-time series leader in top-10 finishes, and JRM’s all-time leader in wins. Additionally, longtime cornerstone partner for JRM and Allgaier, BRANDT Professional Agriculture, will again be on board the No. 40 Chevrolet in a supporting role. Last season, Allgaier methodically navigated the pack en route to a dramatic ninth-place finish in JRM’s inaugural running of the DAYTONA 500.

“I’m honored to be able to have the chance to drive this Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet again for Dale, Kelley, and all of JR Motorsports,” said Allgaier. “Last year was such an incredible opportunity and experience, and I am really thankful that Chris Stapleton and Traveller wanted to come back and be a part of this again. We had the speed last year, and I know that we will again to make it into the DAYTONA 500. It’s going to be an unbelievable time.”

JRM’s quest for the DAYTONA 500 marks the second time that Earnhardt Jr. and Earnhardt-Miller have entered a race in the Cup Series as team-owners. Under their leadership in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, JRM has been a pillar of success, earning 105 wins, a record 17 of which coming during the 2025 season, and four championships with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and most recently with Allgaier.

Be sure to catch Allgaier and the No. 40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet all week long at Daytona International Speedway as JRM attempts to qualify for the 2026 running of the DAYTONA 500, beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 11 for DAYTONA 500 Qualifying, followed by the Duels on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. ET and culminating with the 68th running of “The Great American Race” on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Bottled at 90 proof, Traveller Whiskey is a completely unique combination of whiskeys hand-selected from The Sazerac Company’s award-winning distilleries. Traveller Whiskey is widely available to retailers, bars, and restaurants through Sazerac’s United States and global distributor networks at a suggested retail price of $39.99 (local taxes and fees will vary). To learn more, visit www.travellerwhiskey.com.

ABOUT TRAVELLER WHISKEY

Proudly blended and bottled at Buffalo Trace Distillery since January 2024, Traveller Whiskey has already made waves worldwide being recognized as the Most Awarded Super Premium Whiskey Release of 2024. The premium, blended whiskey crafted by Chris Stapleton and Buffalo Trace Distillery’s Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley boasts flavors of oak, sweet maple, tart currant, and leather. Complex aromas of vanilla, aged fruit, and buttery shortbread are rounded off by caramel and a touch of oak. The flavor profile also showcases a touch of sweetness, followed by spice, toasted nut, and oak flavors, closing with a robust finish.

ABOUT CHRIS STAPLETON

Kentucky-born Chris Stapleton is an 11x Grammy, 19x CMA, and 21x ACM Award-winner and one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians.

In the midst of yet another triumphant year, Stapleton recently won the ACM Award for Male Artist of the Year as well as Best Country Solo Performance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards for his song “It Takes A Woman.” These accomplishments celebrate Stapleton’s album, Higher, which includes breakout songs “White Horse” and “Think I’m In Love With You.” Produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton, the record landed on several “Best of” lists including Billboard, Esquire, Los Angeles Times, Vulture, and Rolling Stone, who praises, “dazzling…the best evidence yet for the way one man’s voice has become synonymous with the very idea of a musical genre.” Additionally, The New Yorker declares, “Stapleton is the rare country star with both traditional bona fides and broad commercial appeal. He has an outlaw soul and a pop star’s capacity for inescapable hooks,” while GQ proclaims, “In an age rife with division, he’s maybe the only thing Americans all agree on.”

Stapleton has recently collaborated with Post Malone (“California Sober”), Dua Lipa (“Think I’m In Love With You (Live from the 59th ACM Awards)”), Slash (“Oh Well”) and George Strait (“Honky Tonk Hall of Fame”), released a version of Tom Petty’s “I Should Have Known It” for the new Tom Petty tribute album and returned to NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” for the third time as musical guest. He also performed the National Anthem at 2023’s Super Bowl LVII and has worked in recent years with Adele, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, P!nk, Sheryl Crow, Santana, and many more.

Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to their hearts.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller, and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 24th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017, 2018, and 2024. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers, and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.