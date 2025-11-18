ECOSAVE Named Title Sponsor of NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at Dover Motor Speedway

ECOSAVE will be the title sponsor of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race, the ECOSAVE 200, at Dover Motor Speedway on May 15, 2026 — the Truck Series’ first return to Dover since 2020.

ECOSAVE has also sponsored Truck Series events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the Charlotte ROVAL™, expanding its presence and sustainability efforts in motorsports.

DOVER, Del. (Nov. 18, 2025) — ECOSAVE, a commercial and industrial energy-efficiency company, will serve as the entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Dover Motor Speedway’s one-mile concrete oval on Friday, May 15, 2026. The event — the ECOSAVE 200 — marks the first time the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will compete at The Monster Mile since 2020.

The ECOSAVE 200 kicks off an exciting weekend of action at The Monster Mile, as the track plays host to the 42nd annual NASCAR All-Star Race and the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, May 17. The Saturday, May 16 schedule includes the return of the BetRivers 200 in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts (formerly Xfinity) Series race.

The move to Dover Motor Speedway will mark the first time the NASCAR All-Star Race has been hosted on a one-mile oval and in the Northeast, kicking off three months of signature sports events in the greater Philadelphia area in 2026. Following the NASCAR All-Star Race in May, FIFA World Cup 26 will be hosted in June and July at Lincoln Financial Field and the MLB All-Star Game will be held July 14 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The events coincide with the United States of America’s 250th birthday on July 4th and the 1776 signing of the Declaration of Independence.

ECOSAVE, founded in 2002, is a company that offers energy solutions to commercial, industrial and residential clients to help them reduce energy consumption, cut costs and achieve net-zero goals. Their U.S. headquarters is located in Philadelphia’s Navy Yard, just up the road from Dover Motor Speedway, and they also have offices in New York City, Boston, Washington D.C. and a global counterpart in Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re thrilled to welcome ECOSAVE as the title sponsor of the ECOSAVE 200 at the Monster Mile,” said Dover Motor Speedway President Mike Tatoian. “ECOSAVE’s dedication to innovation and sustainability perfectly aligns with the energy and passion that NASCAR fans bring to Dover year after year. The ECOSAVE 200 will deliver the same intense competition and unforgettable moments that make the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ a Dover fan favorite.”

Earlier this year, ECOSAVE served as title sponsor of Truck Series events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the Charlotte ROVAL™. Those partnerships highlight ECOSAVE’s growing presence in motorsports and their commitment to advancing sustainability at the track level.

“We’re proud to title-sponsor the ECOSAVE 200 and deepen our work with Speedway Motorsports as its Official Energy Efficiency Partner. With America’s 250th on the horizon, we’ve gone red, white, and blue, and we can’t wait for an electric race weekend at The Monster Mile,” said Kevin Madden, CEO, Ecosave.

Dover Motor Speedway remains one of the most demanding tracks on the NASCAR circuit, testing drivers and teams with its high-banked concrete surface and relentless speeds. The ECOSAVE 200 will once again bring the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series to The Monster Mile, giving fans a full-throttle showcase of skill and speed. The Truck Series at Dover is known to produce action-packed, physical racing and close finishes. Kyle Busch leads active NASCAR drivers with three Truck Series wins at The Monster Mile.

Event Details

Race: ECOSAVE 200, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (FS1, PRN, Sirius XM)

Date/Time: Friday, May 15, 2026 — 5 p.m. ET (race start)

Venue: Dover Motor Speedway (1 mile, 4 turns)

Tickets, schedules and additional event information are available at DoverMotorSpeedway.com.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Dover Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook, X, the

platform formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (@MonsterMile). Keep up

with all the latest information on DoverMotorSpeedway.com and our mobile app.