NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson Celebrated in Front of Hundreds at Hometown Elk Grove Parade

Kyle Larson honored for a championship parade and ceremony in hometown of Elk Grove, CA

Kyle Larson returns to Sonoma Raceway June 26-28, 2026 for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race

SONOMA, Calif. (November 14, 2025) – The digital Video News Feed features b-roll and sound bites from 2025 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion Kyle Larson in Elk Grove as he celebrated the second career championship with a parade in his hometown.

The day began with Kyle signing autographs and snapping pictures with diehard fans, followed by a parade down Elk Grove Blvd. before making a slight right-hand turn on Railroad St. and ending the parade route at the Old Town Plaza. Kyle was greeted by hundreds of diehard fans, family and friends.

Following the parade, the ceremony promptly began featuring speakers from the California State Assembly, City of Elk Grove City Council, Sacramento County Board of Supervisors, and, of course, Sonoma Raceway. All of which congratulated Kyle on his astounding achievement in front of all his biggest supporters.

Sonoma Raceway’s 2026 tripleheader NASCAR weekend kicks off Friday, June 26 with the General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series West (AMSW) race and continues Saturday, June 27 with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) race. The weekend will culminate with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 (NCS) race on Sunday, June 28.

For individual tickets, weekend packages and camping, fans can visit SonomaRaceway.com. With a ticketed adult, kids 12 and under get in FREE on Friday and Saturday for the NOAPS and AMSW races and for only $10 on Sunday for the NCS Toyota/Save Mart 350. College students can purchase a discounted $25 ticket in the exclusive college student section at the Turn 3 Terrace.

GOVX offers special pricing on select NASCAR tickets to military personnel, first responders (firefighters, EMS, EMTs), law enforcement, teachers and other government service personnel.

