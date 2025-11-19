NASCAR Track News
Spazmatics will serve as the pre-race concert for the NASCAR at COTA Cup Series race on Sunday, March 1, at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

Totally Rad: Spazmatics Serving as Pre-Race Entertainment for March 1NASCAR at COTA Cup Series Race

  • Break out the neon, parachute pants and air guitars as the 1980s throwback party hits the stage before engines roar for the NASCAR Cup Series race.
  • One of the country’s most adored ‘80s cover bands to deliver fan-favorite new wave songs and one-hit wonders from that era.

AUSTIN, Texas (November 18, 2025) – Fire up the flux capacitor on the DMC DeLorean and grab a Walkman as The Spazmatics will be teleporting NASCAR fans straight back to the raddest music decade ever – the 1980s.

Before the engines roar at the NASCAR at COTA Cup Series race on Sunday, March 1 (2:30 p.m. CT, TV: FOX, Radio: PRN), the Circuit of The Americas frontstretch will transform into an electric retro playground filled with neon, big hair, parachute pants and righteous tunes.

The Spazmatics, the nationally recognized 1980s new wave cover band, will crank up the nostalgia and energy with a concert beginning at 12:45 p.m. CT on Cup race day that’s pure retro gold. The setlist is stacked with gnarly throwbacks from the era that defined MTV, such as Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell,” A-ha’s “Take On Me,” Kim Wilde’s “Kids in America,” Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and Rick Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl.”

Decked out in their signature “Revenge of the Nerds”-inspired gear – bowties, plaid pants, taped glasses and all – these brainy rockers will make you grab your air guitar or bust out the moonwalk. Whether you’re a yuppie, mallrat, dweeb or total metalhead, you’ll fit right in at this tubular throwback bash.

Here’s the primo part – the concert is totally free for all race ticket holders. Fans can score sweet access with a Track Pass upgrade ($75) or the Ultimate Fan Pass ($799) for a front-row view of the concert as well as pre-race driver introductions, along with other race-day benefits. So tease that hair sky high, dust off your Members Only jacket and get ready to relive the decade that gave us synth-pop, mix tapes and Miami Vice swagger – all before NASCAR’s biggest stars take to the track.

Click here for a totally bodacious preview of the Spazmatics to get stoked for their visit.

The NASCAR at COTA weekend opens Friday, Feb. 27, with a lineup as stacked as an ‘80s mix tape with the NASCAR Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts (formerly Xfinity) Series and IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge.

The on-track action for Saturday, Feb. 28, features three races – the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Focused Health 250 (2 p.m., TV: CW, Radio: PRN) and two timed IMSA events – along with Cup Series qualifying. The weekend concludes with the NASCAR at COTA Cup Series race on Sunday, March 1. The full weekend schedule will be announced at a later date.

Individual race tickets and weekend packages, along with camping options, are available by visiting NASCARatCOTA.com. The race weekend provides family affordability, including tickets for children ages 12 and under at $10 for the NCS race and free for the Focused Health 250 (with a ticketed adult required for either race).

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
