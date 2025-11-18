NASCAR Prepares to Rewrite Its Championship Formula: What We Know So Far

NASCAR had hinted that they’ll return to a full-season championship, so fans can be excited for what’s to come. Until 2003, NASCAR had decided to go full-season without playoff formats. Now, they’re ready to return to those roots.

Fans have been expressing their need for a change. In 2024, NASCAR was also reported to be utilizing AI to assist in forming a plan going forward. NASCAR’s committee has also been discussing what possible changes they’ll bring to this season’s format. The biggest hint they’ve given is that there’ll be major changes.

This might be a complete removal of the playoffs. However, there’s also a discussion about a four-race championship alongside some major adjustments for the playoffs’ points system.

Mark Martin has been actively informing about the changes to the playoff format. He’s one of the parties that are in favor of removing the entire playoff format. He said that despite how appealing the word ‘playoff’ may be to supporters and fans, he feels like it’s not exactly how he’ll describe NASCAR’s races. Playoffs somehow imply it works like a sports match, which NASCAR isn’t.

The Future of the Playoffs

For some motorsport fans, these changes might be exciting. The word playoffs can be a thrilling, fresh change to NASCAR, especially for bettors who are used to seeing the word mentioned on various sports offered by this list of the best Texas online sportsbooks. However, there hasn’t been any decision yet regarding the playoff. The Committee had been holding meetings to make a decision, but there haven’t been many updates on what changes fans can expect.

Mike Forde, NASCAR managing director of communications, has said that they’re narrowing their options down. There would likely be a 36-race championship, but the playoffs might not be among the new changes.

Still, there are some disagreements that remain. The track president feels like it’ll be easier to sell the tickets for a playoff race. A team owner also stated that it’ll be slightly easier to get sponsorships during the playoffs. There’s no reason against having the playoffs, according to some people, but there are still discussions needed to achieve a conclusion.

Playoff Points Likely to be Removed with the Championship Having Multiple Races

There’s still no decision regarding the playoffs, but if it remains, NASCAR might be making changes to the playoffs’ points system. Still, there’s a chance they’ll completely take off the format. Another thing that might be removed is the one-race championship.

The reason behind this decision is that the Committee thought that playoff points may be confusing for audiences who don’t faithfully follow NASCAR. It can be a lot, too complicated, and may be overwhelming for fans to follow. The one-race championship is also removed as they feel like they need a bigger sample size.

In a scenario where the playoffs are included, the championship needs to present multiple races. Based on the discussion, it’ll likely be a four-race championship.

What You Can Expect Going Forward

In the current Cup series, 16 drivers are included in the playoffs. There are 10 in the Trucks and 12 in the Xfinity Series. The elimination rounds will choose the Championship 4. Then, the season finale will be where fans meet the highest finisher among the four, who’ll be crowned the champion. The format creates excitement, but Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR President, believes it makes it hard to make their future drivers superstars.

The playoff moments may give many chances for multiple drivers to have their big moments. That can be exciting for fans, but only in the short term. Because there would be too many drivers sharing the spotlight, NASCAR finds it hard to build one recognizable superstar.

As NASCAR envisions the future of the sport, one of its biggest goals is to ensure it can make a star driver. They want the champion to be fully rewarded. Regardless of what format they come up with, they’re going to ensure that winning is important.

O’Donnell acknowledged that the current NASCAR format has been a learning experience. It has taught them a lesson that fans don’t want the championship to be determined in the final moments of a game, such as a ball sport. The one-race format that has been going on can lead to many unpredictable factors, which can be the deciding moment for the championship.

He admitted that fans disliked the format, and they understand the frustration. However, they also can’t help but agree that the one-race format still has its benefits.