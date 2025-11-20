Jeff Dyer Finishes His 2025 Season at Bakersfield on November 25th

Yucca Valley, CA — November 17, 2025 — Veteran Southern California open wheel racer Jeff Dyer will finish his busy 2025 season when the California Lightning Sprint Car Series, presented by Motor City Buick/GMC, closes its season on the Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway on Tuesday, November 25th. The race will be the 9th Annual Western States Lightning Sprints Championship, and it will be part of the Jason Leffler Memorial that will also feature the NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midgets.

For Dyer, a California Highway Patrol Officer from Yucca Valley, California, it will be his 31st race of the season, and he enters the finale fourth in the CLS championship standings. The affable driver enters Tuesday’s battle in the city known as “California’s Country Music Capital” fourth in the CLS championship standings. However, he is only 31 points out of third.

In addition to being fourth in points, Dyer is second in series wins with three. He can tie series point leader Aiden Lange who has four, with a victory on Tuesday. His most recent triumph came in the last CLS race at Ventura on October 25th. Earlier this year at Bakersfield, Dyer did not start the first race of the year at the track on April 12th. However, he won the main event at Bakersfield on June 12th and finished second at the track on September 12th.

To go along with his CLS wins, Dyer has two 2025 wins at the Barona Speedway in the SoCal Lightning Sprint Car Series.

Joining Dyer will be his teenage teammate Drake Cardey of Riverside. The talented young racer comes into the night as one of only two drivers who have a chance of being crowned CLS champion in 2025. He entered the last race at Ventura 98 points behind the leader. He slashed 56 points off that total and comes into this week’s race at Bakersfield only 42 points out of first. In addition, he has a bulging 114-point lead in the Rookie of the Year standings. In his first three starts at Bakersfield this season, Cardey’s best finish was a fifth on September 12th.

Spectator gates at Bakersfield will open at 4:00 p.m. with racing at 5:00. Tickets for adults and military with id are $30.00. Kids 6-12 get in for $15.00, and children 5 and under are free. The track is located next to Interstate 5 at 13500 Raceway Boulevard in Bakersfield. The track website is www.bakersfieldspeedway.com. The office phone is (661) 835-1264.

For fans who cannot make it to the track, the Bakersfield race will be streamed live on the Flo Racing app.

Cardey’s California Lightning Sprint Car is sponsored by Eibach Springs, Cardey Construction, Inland Rigging, Jake Swanson Shock Technology, Last Lap Insider, and Dylan Godeniz Motorsports.

In 2025, the following marketing partners will help keep Dyer on track. Straight Time Stirrups, Haircuts By Susie, Jobu Racing, Justice Brothers, Fonseca Racing, Specialty Fasteners, and Blud Racing Lubricants. If you would like to be a part of Dyer Motorsports in 2024, call (760) 550-7237 or send an email to mailto:dyermotorsports4@gmail.com.

Jeff is racing in memory of his grandparents, Glenn, and Beverly Sels, throughout the 2025 season.

Jeff Dyer’s 2025 Race Results

2/22/25 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 14th B Main

3/1/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 23rd A Main

3/14/25 Imperial Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars DNS

3/14/25 Imperial Valley Raceway SoCal Lightning Sprints 5th A Main

3/15/25 Imperial Valley Raceway SoCal Lightning Sprints 9th A Main

4/5/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars DNS

4/12/25 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints DNS

5/3/25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 6th A Main

5/10/25 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 1st A Main

5/17/25 Merced Speedway California Lightning Sprints 4th A Main

6/7/25 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 1st A Main

6/7/25 Bakersfield Speedway Ultimate Sprint Car Series 14th B Main

6/21/25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 4th A Main

7/5/25 Santa Maria Raceway California Lightning Sprints DNS

7/5/25 Santa Maria Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 11th A Main

7/19/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars DNS

8/1/25 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 4th Main

8/2/25 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 1st A Main

8/16/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars DNS

8/22/25 Plaza Park Raceway California Lightning Sprints 9th A Main

8/23/25 Lemoore Jet Bowl California Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

8/30/25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 1st A Main

9/12/25 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

9/13/25 Merced Speedway California Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

9/13/25 Merced Speedway USAC Western Midgets 8th A Main

9/27/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 16th A Main

10/4/25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 3rd A Main

10/11/25 Barona Speedway So Cal Lightning Sprints 3rd A Main

10/18/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 21st A Main

10/25/25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprint Cars 1ST A Main

Drake Cardey’s 2025 Race Results

3/14/25 Imperial Valley Raceway SoCal Lightning Sprints 4th A Main

3/15/25 Imperial Valley Raceway SoCal Lightning Sprints 8th A Main

4/12/25 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 10th A Main

5/3/25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

5/17/25 Merced Speedway California Lightning Sprints 12th A Main

6/7/25 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 8th A Main

6/21/25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 11th A Main

7/5/25 Santa Maria Raceway California Lightning Sprints 7th A Main

7/8/25 Sweet Springs Complex 600cc Non Wing Micros 5th A Main

7/9/25 Mitchell County Fairgrounds 600cc Non Wing Micros 6th A Main

7/10/25 Jefferson County Speedway 600cc Non Wing Micros 7th A Main

7/11/25 Jefferson County Speedway 600cc Non Wing Micros 21st A Main

7/26/25 Santa Maria Speedway California Lightning Sprints 9th A Main

8/1/25 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 20th A Main

8/2/25 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 21st A Main

8/9/25 Santa Maria Speedway USAC Western Midgets 9th A Main

8/22/25 Plaza Park Raceway California Lightning Sprints 3rd A Main

8/23/25 Lemoore Jet Bowl California Lightning Sprint 8th A Main

8/30/25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 3rd A Main

9/12/25 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 5th A Main

9/13/25 Merced Speedway California Lightning Sprints 5th A Main

10/4/25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 5th A Main

10/11/25 Merced Speedway USAC Western Midgets 15th A Main

10/25/25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 1 A Main