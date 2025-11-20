Lange and Cardey to Decide 2025 California Lightning Sprint Car Series Championship at Bakersfield

Torrance, CA — November 19, 2025 — The California Lightning Sprint Car Series presented by Motor City Buick/GMC will conclude its 31st season when championship hopefuls Aiden Lange and Drake Cardey square off on Tuesday, November 25th, in the 9th Annual West Coast Lightning Sprints Championship at Bakersfield Speedway, located inside Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway. The event is part of the Jason Leffler Memorial. Spectator gates open at 4:00 p.m., with racing scheduled for 5:00.

Point leader Lange, a seasoned CLS veteran despite being only 23, brings a 52-point edge over rookie challenger Cardey into the season finale. That margin was 98 entering the previous CLS stop at Jim Naylor’s Ventura Raceway on October 25th. However, throttle issues dropped Lange to 12th in the main, while Cardey’s strong third-place finish trimmed the deficit by 46 points.

Both title contenders experienced mixed fortunes at Bakersfield in 2025. When the CLS first visited on April 12th, Lange finished second, while Cardey, running fifth, exited early due to a fuel pump issue and wound up 10th. On June 7th, Lange set fast time but was sidelined by an ailing engine in his heat race and missed the main. Cardey appeared headed for a podium run before a disconnected Jacob’s ladder forced him out and left him eighth.

During the most recent Bakersfield outing on September 12th, Cardey placed fifth with Lange close behind in sixth.

Beyond the championship battle, two additional duels for top-five spots remain. 2024 Rookie of the Year Zate Legend of Riverside sits third, just 31 points ahead of Jeff Dyer of Yucca Valley. Oak Hills veteran Bobby Michnowicz holds fifth, with rookie Bradyn Collie of El Cajon a single point back.

Cardey also leads the Rookie of the Year race by 136 points over Collie and could clinch the honor as early as qualifying on Tuesday.

Lange, the current points leader, also tops the 2025 win column with four victories. Seven-time CLS champion Michnowicz and Dyer each have three wins. Palmdale’s Eric Greco, who led the standings until departing for Boise State University in August, has two. 2021 and 2022 CLS champion David Gasper of Goleta, and Hunter Kinney of Rocklin each own one win this year.

Greco, Dyer, and Michnowicz won the three CLS races at Bakersfield this season.

Michnowicz leads all drivers in Western States Lightning Sprints Championship victories with four, earning his most recent two seasons ago at the original Bakersfield Speedway.

Adding to Tuesday’s field will be the father-son pairing of Brent and Grant Sexton of Lakeside. Brent owns three lightning sprint titles—1999 and 2008 with the CLS and 2022 with the former POWRi Southwest Series—while Grant captured the POWRi crown in 2021.

Spectator gates at Bakersfield open at 4:00 p.m. with racing at 5:00. Tickets for adults are $30. Kids 6–12 are $15, and children 5 and under are free. The track sits alongside Interstate 5 at 13500 Raceway Boulevard in Bakersfield. More information is available at www.bakersfieldspeedway.com or by calling (661) 835-1264.

For more updates and series information, follow the California Lightning Sprint Car Series on social media and visit the official website at racecls.com.

The CLS would like to thank the following companies for being partners in the 2025 season. Motor City Buick/GMC, American Racer Tires, T Shirts By Timeless, Advanced Racing Suspension, BR Motorsports, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Diablo Fabrication and Design, Eibach Springs, Extreme Mufflers, EZ UP, Hoosier Tires, The Joie of Seating, King Racing Products, Outlaw Wings, RacingJunk.com, RC Fuel Injection, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, SpeedMart, and Triple X Race Components. If you would like to join the CLS and be a marketing partner in 2025, please contact Jon Robertson via email at jon.robertson@sbcglobal.net or by calling (310) 367-9050.

Motor City Buick/GMC California Lightning Series Points

Aiden Lange … 1561 Drake Cardey … 1509 Zate Legend … 1467 Jeff Dyer … 1436 Bobby Michnowicz … 1374 Braydin Collie … 1373 Leland Day … 1184 Jon Robertson … 1102 Eric Greco … 1058 Cody Nigh … 992

CLS vs BCRA Civil War Series Final Points

Greg Dennett, BCRA … 427 Aiden Lange, CLS … 425 Drake Cardey, CLS … 401 Bobby Michnowicz, CLS … 391 Jeff Dyer, CLS … 381 Braydin Collie, CLS … 377 Zate Land, CLS … 373 Matt Land, BCRA … 367 Leland Day, CLS … 352 Eric Greco, CLS … 328

Central California Shootout Final Points

Aiden Lange …242 Drake Cardey … 225 T.J. Smith … 224 Jeff Dyer … 221 Leland Day … 213 Braydin Collie … 207 Hunter Kinney … 206 Zate Legend … 199 Jon Robertson … 187 Eric Greco … 139

2025 California Lightning Sprint Car Series Schedule

April 12 Bakersfield Speedway Eric Greco

May 3 Ventura Raceway Aiden Lange

May 17 Merced Speedway David Gasper (CLS vs BCRA Civil War)

May 31 Ventura Raceway Postponed

June 7 Bakersfield Speedway Jeff Dyer

June 21 Ventura Raceway Aiden Lange

July 5 Santa Maria Speedway Aiden Lange

July 26 Santa Maria Speedway CLS vs BCRA Civil War Aiden Lange

August 22 Plaza Park Raceway Eric Greco

August 23 Lemoore Jet Bowl Raceway Hunter Kinney

August 30 Ventura Raceway Jeff Dyer

September 12 Bakersfield Speedway CLS vs BCRA Civil War Bobby Michnowicz

September 13 Merced Speedway CLS vs BCRA Civil War Bobby Michnowicz

October 4 Ventura Raceway Bobby Michnowicz

October 25 Ventura Raceway Jeff Dyer

November 25 Bakersfield Speedway Western Lightning Sprint Car Championship with USAC National Midgets on Flo

To keep up with the CLS online, please visit the website at http://racecls.com/ and follow on the club’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/californialightningsprints.

PAST CALIFORNIA LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS

1994 Tony Everhart

1995 Gary Sexton

1996 Rob Sczymczak

1997 Jon Rahe

1998 Chris Rahe

1999 Brent Sexton

2000 Greg Bragg

2001 Greg Bragg

2002 Greg Bragg

2003 David Cardey

2004 Keith Janca

2005 Johnny Bates

2006 Donny Gansen

2007 Shane Rossen

2008 Brent Sexton

2009 Stuart Hielschier Sr.

2010 Jarrett Kramer

2011 Tim Brown

2012 Bobby Michnowicz

2013 Stephen Limon

2014 Bobby Michnowicz

2015 Bobby Michnowicz

2016 Bobby Michnowicz

2017 Bobby Michnowicz

2018 Jarrett Kramer

2019 Jarrett Kramer

2021 David Gasper

2022 David Gasper

2023 Bobby Michnowicz

2024 Bobby Michnowicz

Special Thanks to Wendy Michnowicz and Ed Haney Video.