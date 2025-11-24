One Final Go for “Shugah’” Shane Sexton in 2025

Perris, California — November 22, 2025 — “Shugah’” Shane Sexton will close out his 2025 campaign this Tuesday night, November 25th, at the Bakersfield Speedway. The program features the California Lightning Sprints presented by Motor City Buick/GMC, running in the Western States Lightning Sprints Championship. The race is part of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget Jason Leffler Memorial on the track located inside Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway complex.

The outing will be the 14th of the season for the Warner Springs, California racer, his second appearance with the California Lightning Sprints, and his 10th Lightning Sprint race of the year. Earlier in 2025, the ever-upbeat Sexton made eight starts with the SoCal Lightning Sprint Cars at Barona Speedway in San Diego County, finishing sixth in the club’s second-season points chase.

Tuesday’s show marks the 22-year-old’s first return since 2021 to the Bakersfield oval located just off Interstate 5. Those earlier appearances were during his rookie season in full-size sprint cars and were also his first taste of the talent-laden USAC/CRA Series. While he did not transfer out of the B-mains, he showed promise for a newcomer and set the groundwork for his future in sprint car competition.

Sexton’s most recent race was two weeks ago with USAC/CRA at Perris Auto Speedway. On a brisk evening, he climbed into a 410 sprint car for the first time in nearly five months. After starting 21st, he charged forward six spots to finish 15th. Only two other drivers advanced more positions in the 30-lap main on the famed half-mile clay oval.

Fans who want to join “Shugah’” for his final race of 2025 can head to Bakersfield on Tuesday. Spectator gates open at 4:00 p.m. with racing at 5:00. Adult tickets are $30, kids 6–12 are $15, and children 5 and under are admitted free. The track sits alongside Interstate 5 at 13500 Raceway Boulevard in Bakersfield. More information is available at bakersfieldspeedway.com or by calling (661) 835-1264.

Those unable to attend can still catch all the action with flag-to-flag coverage on the FloRacing app.

Thank You to Our 2025 Partners: Gas Chassis, Mike Pridgeon Race Engines, Savage Racing, and Elite Powder Coating.

Businesses interested in partnering with Shane Sexton’s exciting program are encouraged to contact him at ShaneSexton7@gmail.com or (610) 362-5921.

Shane Sexton 2025 Race Results

Date Track Series Results

3/1 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 17th A Main

4/5 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 18th A Main

5/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 15th A Main

6/7 Barona Speedway So Cal Lightning Sprints 1st A Main

6/21 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 12th A Main

7/19 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

8/1 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 9th A Main

8/2 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 3rd A Main

8/16 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 3rd A Main

9/13 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 10th A Main

10/4 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

10/25 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 8th A Main

11/8 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 15th A Main