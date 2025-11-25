ANOTHER DOMINANT RUN KEYS SECOND STRAIGHT NHRA WORLD TITLE FOR FUNNY CAR’S AUSTIN PROCK

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 25, 2025) – After another dominant season in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Funny Car star Austin Prock claimed his second consecutive world championship at the conclusion of the 2025 season, somehow figuring out a way to stop 2024’s impressive championship season.

Prock and his team won nine events throughout the season, including two events during the Countdown to the Championship playoffs, up from the eight he won last season. After a record-breaking year in 2024, one that included 15 No. 1 qualifiers, Prock and his team somehow found another level, winning more races in only his sophomore year in the class.

In two years in the Funny Car class, Prock has powered to 17 victories and 22 No. 1 qualifiers, putting together an epic stretch that ranks highly in most impressive Funny Car runs.

“What my family and this team have done in the last two years is something you can’t write up,” said Prock. The team is led by Prock’s father, Jimmy, a long-time nitro tuner in the NHRA ranks, along with his brother Thomas.

“Last year, a lot of people told me it’s not going to come as easily next year. The season that you had in 2024 it’s not doable again. And we come in there and we struggled a little bit at the beginning of the season, and then ended up getting one more win throughout the NHRA schedule. I think that says a lot about this race team, says a lot about me as a driver and I’m looking forward to 2026 already.”

Prock’s 2025 campaign started at the NHRA Gatornationals at famed Gainesville Raceway with a first-round loss. He suffered another first-round elimination in Pomona but swept the April four-wide races in Las Vegas and Charlotte.

The biggest bit of adversity came in June when he suffered back-to-back first-round losses in Epping and Bristol. In true championship fashion, he shrugged those off and answered emphatically with back-to-back wins in Richmond and Norwalk. He collected more wins in Sonoma and Brainerd before heading to the prestigious Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis.

Indy brought a massive payday for Prock when he secured the PlayNHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout win, NHRA regular season championship and the race win on Monday, giving him a weekend worth a whopping $330,000.

Entering the Countdown to the Championship as the points leader, Prock quickly nabbed wins in Charlotte and Dallas before finishing runner-up to Matt Hagan in Las Vegas.

Hagan made a worthy charge late in the season, but Prock’s incredible body of work was hard to ignore and proved to be the difference in the Countdown en route to a second world championship. Prock joined Ron Capps as the only Funny Car drivers since 2002 to win back-to-back world titles, entering elite territory with no signs of slowing down.

“It’s awesome to win one world championship. It’s one thing to win one and it’s another thing to win two, but to win them back-to-back puts you in a select group,” Prock said. “I think there are only seven of us who have ever done it. To add my name to that list, I wish my entire team could be added to that list because I get all the praise and the glory from the media, from the fans and the TV aspect of it, but it’s not just me.

“I couldn’t accomplish what we’ve done without the people behind me for the past two years. I’m really proud to drive their race car.”

Prock and the rest of the stars of the NHRA will return to racing action next season at the NHRA Gatornationals on March 5-8 at legendary Gainesville Raceway as NHRA celebrates its 75th anniversary in a year-long celebration.

