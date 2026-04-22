23XI Racing Set for Nashville Takeover with Chief’s and New Partner Field & Stream

Field & Stream Joins 23XI for Select Races with Corey Heim

Huntersville, N.C. (Apr. 22, 2026) – As the much-anticipated NASCAR Cup Series race in Nashville on May 31st approaches, 23XI Racing announced plans today for a fan event at Chief’s on Broadway, in conjunction with new team partner, Field & Stream. One of the most trusted voices of the outdoors, Field & Stream joins the team as an Official Partner on and off the track throughout the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The partnership kicks off on Friday during the Nashville race weekend with a takeover at Chief’s featuring driver appearances, giveaways, and the excitement only a trip to Broadway can bring. Throughout Chief’s, 23XI and select partner branding will be on full display as the thrill of the racetrack comes downtown for visitors to Nashville and fans alike. Field & Stream, which has a regular presence at Chief’s, will also co-host an invite-only party in the Friendly Shadows Dueling Piano Bar, welcoming fellow 23XI partners to Music City.

Always eager to guide people on their adventures, Field & Stream is hosting a sweepstakes that will award one lucky winner a trip for two to Nashville for the race weekend. The winners will receive access to Friday’s exclusive party, VIP tickets to the Nashville race, a gift bag from Field & Stream and 23XI, a one-year Premium membership to Field & Stream’s 1871 Club, and more. To register, visit http://www.fieldandstream.com/23XIsweepstakes.

In addition to enjoying the atmosphere, fans will also have the chance to hear from all 23XI drivers as they take the stage in the Neon Steeple for interviews during SiriusXM’s Music Row Happy Hour, hosted by Buzz Brainard. For more information about the event, follow 23XI on social media.

As part of the Nashville weekend takeover, Heim’s No. 67 car will feature Chief’s branding as the primary partner, with Field & Stream highlighted on the car. Later in the season, Field & Stream will be featured as the primary partner on the No. 67 Toyota Camry at Indianapolis in July, when Heim takes on the Brickyard for the first time, and again in October at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Throughout the remainder of the season, Field & Stream branding will appear on Heim’s firesuits, as well as on the No. 67 team’s uniforms and equipment. Additionally, Heim and Field & Stream will team up off the track to create digital content that inspires people to get outside through unique storytelling featuring the up-and-coming NASCAR driver.

“Field & Stream is proud to partner with 23XI, Corey Heim, and Chief’s for race weekend in Nashville,” said Gregory Gatto, president of Field & Stream. “NASCAR fans share a deep connection to tradition, family, and the outdoors, and this collaboration gives us a natural way to bring our storytelling and values to that audience.”

“We’re honored to welcome a heritage brand like Field & Stream to 23XI,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president. “Through this partnership, fans will have the opportunity to step into the outdoors with Corey, thanks to Field & Stream’s best-in-class outdoor-lifestyle media platform, which will showcase unique stories and locations beyond the racetrack. We look forward to kicking things off in Nashville and collaborating with even more partners there for another great race weekend.”

“As I continue to learn and grow as a NASCAR driver, this opportunity to work with such a well-known and respected brand means a lot to me,” said Heim, driver of the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE. “I’ve always enjoyed activities like fishing, and I’m excited to expand my outdoor skills and share those adventures. I know that with Field & Stream, we’ll have some fun this season, on and off the track.”

About Field & Stream

For more than a century, Field & Stream has been the most-trusted voice of the outdoors. With origins dating back to 1871, F&S has taught a nation to hunt and fish, to camp and explore, to survive and thrive in the outdoors—all while leading the charge to conserve and fight for wildlife and wild places. The secret to our longevity is simple: Hunters and anglers love a great story—and nobody tells one better than Field & Stream. Acclaimed singer-songwriters Eric Church and Morgan Wallen, along with a group of experienced brand builders, acquired and relaunched Field & Stream in 2024, unifying this legacy brand for the first time in its history. Now embarking on a new chapter, the next generation of Field & Stream includes an outdoor-lifestyle media platform—rooted in storytelling, a return to a premium print publication, a membership community, a wide variety of co-branded and licensed product lines, plus experiential brand extensions such as a modern and affordable lifestyle lodge concept. For more information visit www.fieldandstream.com.

About Chief’s

Chief’s on Broadway is a six-story bar and live music venue celebrating the ever-expanding musical legacy of Eric Church. Located in the heart of downtown Nashville, Chief’s features a ticketed music venue, inspirational interiors, and a distinct focus on original live performances—offering fans an unmatched entertainment experience in Music City. The venue includes a broadcast studio, home to Church’s Outsiders Radio on SiriusXM, with the capability to host programming from a range of media partners. Culinary offerings are in collaboration with James Beard Award–winning pitmaster Rodney Scott, available throughout the space. On the fifth floor, Redemption Bar, a new concept developed with award-winning artist Ashley McBryde, is dedicated to spotlighting original music and emerging talent. Chief’s is located at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Broadway. For more information, please visit www.chiefsonbroadway.com.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion and Hall of Famer Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. Tyler Reddick joined the team in 2023 to drive the No. 45 car. In 2024, Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. In 2026, Reddick made history by winning the first three Cup Series races of the season, including the Daytona 500. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE and Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE. Corey Heim currently serves as the team’s development driver and races occasionally in the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C.