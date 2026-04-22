Shane van Gisbergen Reunites with Niece Motorsports at Watkins Glen International

Salisbury, NC (Apr. 22, 2026) – Multi-time NASCAR race winner Shane van Gisbergen eyes a return to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) with Niece Motorsports at Watkins Glen International.

The Auckland, New Zealand, native will pilot the No. 4 Chevrolet Silverado backed by Circle B Motorsports Auctions, DQS Solutions & Staffing, and J.F. Electric for the 176-mile event in upstate New York on May 8.

Van Gisbergen joins fellow Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain as a driver for Niece Motorsports’ NCTS program. In 2023, he made his NCTS debut with the organization at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – his only series start to date.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to race for Niece Motorsports at Watkins Glen,” said van Gisbergen. “I raced the truck once back in 2023 at IRP and it was epic! Happy to be back at one of my favorite tracks. Hopefully we have a good crack at it. Thanks to Niece Motorsports, Circle B Diecast, DQS, J.F. Electric, Chevrolet and Trackhouse for giving me the opportunity. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Circle B Diecast will serve as van Gisbergen’s primary sponsor for Watkins Glen. The company will promote its new Motorsports Auctions website, which is the online auction solution for both its North Carolina and Missouri warehouses. Fans can soon pre-order 1:24 and 1:64 scale diecast replicas of van Gisbergen’s No. 4 truck at CircleBDiecast.com.

“All of us at Circle B Diecast are incredibly excited to partner with Shane van Gisbergen and Niece Motorsports at Watkins Glen,” said Brent Powell, Co-Owner of Circle B Diecast. “SVG is an extremely talented driver, and a fan favorite. It’s pretty cool how this whole deal came together, I saw a tweet that a fan sent out asking if Shane was racing in the Truck Series race at Watkins Glen, and once I saw that he was interested, I immediately called Cody Efaw to see if we could put this together. They have a great group over at Niece Motorsports, and I think Shane will do a great job for all of us.”

Niece Motorsports fields its largest driver lineup in more than a decade of competition this season. With the addition of van Gisbergen, Team President and CEO Cody Efaw believes the team will further strengthen its road course capabilities.

“Shane’s ability on road courses made him a clear priority for our organization at Watkins Glen,” said Efaw. “When we learned Shane had interest in running Truck Series races, it felt like a natural fit. Our fab and body shop have put in a tremendous amount of work building new road course trucks, and we’re confident in what we’re bringing to the track. With Shane and Ross – both proven Cup Series road course winners – paired with Andres Perez de Lara, a talented road course racer in his own right, we like the strength of our lineup, and expect to be in contention for the win.”

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to Watkins Glen International on Friday, May 8. Live coverage of the Bully Hill Vineyards 176 at the Glen will air on FOX Sports 1, the NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Circle B Diecast: Circle B Diecast, originally known as Plan B Sales, was founded in 2010 and started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel wholesale distributor. The Concord, N.C. based company has grown into the largest independent racing collectibles distributor in the United States. Circle B Diecast offers both retail and wholesale customers a vast array of products through its website, www.circlebdiecast.com.

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).