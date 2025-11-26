REDEMPTION MEANS FIRST PRO STOCK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FOR DALLAS GLENN

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 26, 2025) – For the past two seasons, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip has been a location Pro Stock’s Dallas Glenn will never forget.

The 2024 race saw Glenn come up a mere .002-seconds short to his KB Titan Racing teammate and six-time world champ Greg Anderson, but 2025 proved to be the culmination of his redemption story, clinching his first world championship in Pomona after yet another hard-fought battle with Anderson throughout the year.

This time, Glenn and his RAD Torque Systems Camaro made certain the championship was headed home to him. He was dominant all season and especially when it counted, earning eight overall wins, with four coming in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs as he kept Anderson at bay and put the finishing touches on a magnificent season.

“It’s definitely special, especially after getting so close last year,” said Glenn. “It feels good. I get to race all next season with the number one on my car. I get to take it from Greg and take it off his car and put it on mine. We get to swap numbers.

“But looking back on last year to where we are now, I just try to get a little better every season, and I feel like I’ve definitely had the car to back me up this year when I wasn’t the best. I’m going to try to remember everything that I did this season and try to apply it next year to try to be a little bit better next year, and hopefully we can have another year like we did this year.”

The 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Pro Stock season was dominated by Glenn and Anderson. Collectively, the KB Titan duo won 14 of the 17 Pro Stock events on the season, as they also faced each other eight times in the final round, including the first five races of the year.

That made it known immediately that it would be Glenn and Anderson running away with the championship, but Glenn was just a hair better when it counted down the stretch.

Glenn kicked off the year with his first NHRA Gatornationals win, knocking off Anderson. It was Anderson who won between the two in Phoenix and again at the NHRA Winternationals. Glenn answered with back-to-back four-wide race wins in Las Vegas and Charlotte.

Glenn and Anderson continued to trade wins throughout the year, with only three other drivers winning in 2025.

Glenn secured the regular season Pro Stock championship at the famed Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals and carried his points lead into the playoffs, where he really came alive.

Glenn made a quick statement with wins in Reading and Charlotte – sweeping all three four-wide races – before falling to Anderson in St. Louis. He rebounded with back-to-back wins in Dallas and Las Vegas. The Vegas race was a shining moment, as Glenn avenged last year’s first-round loss in impressive fashion, rolling to the victory en route to clinching the championship in Pomona.

It highlighted spectacular performances across the country for Glenn, who broke the track record in Seattle, advanced to a staggering 13 final rounds en route to an impressive 50-9 record in eliminations in 2025.

“Greg and I are both one and two in points, two years in a row,” Glenn said. “It’s definitely a big exclamation point for KB Titan Racing. We have a lot of new things happening next year, a lot of excitement for next year already. We’ll go back to the shop, we’ll be back at it working hard and looking forward to 2026.”

Glenn and the rest of the stars of the NHRA will return to racing action next season at the NHRA Gatornationals as NHRA celebrates its 75th anniversary in a year-long celebration.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.