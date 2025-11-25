Mitsubishi Motors Launches the All-New Destinator in the Philippine Market

TOKYO, Nov 25, 2025 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Motors in the Philippines, began sales of the all-new Destinator on November 20. Mitsubishi Motors plans to introduce the model to Vietnam and other ASEAN countries, as well as South Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, ultimately introducing it in approximately 70 countries.

The all-new Destinator is manufactured by Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia (Bekasi Regency, West Java). Developed with the product concept “Confidence Booster for Energetic Families,” the all-new Destinator is a seven-seater midsize SUV featuring a spacious three-row layout. It was named the Destinator in the hopes that it will empower drivers and their beloved families to pursue new destinations with confidence. The Destinator combines a refined, authentic SUV design with a spacious, premium interior that ensures comfort for everyone on board. It also delivers powerful, exhilarating acceleration and safe, reliable driving performance across various road and weather conditions.

“Over the past few years, MMPC has continued to achieve strong and steady growth in sales,” said Ritsu Imaeda, president and chief executive officer, MMPC. “The Destinator is a vehicle that combines the commanding presence and luxury of an SUV with the versatility and comfort of an MPV. With the addition of the all-new Destinator, we are confident that our momentum will continue — and that this new model will further solidify our position in the highly-competitive SUV segment.”

Since its launch in Indonesia in July this year, the Destinator has shown a promising start, with approximately 12,000 orders in four months – surpassing this fiscal year’s sales target of 10,000 units(*2). In Indonesia, the primary customer segment consists of men in their mid-30s to mid-40s, who highly value the sophisticated exterior design and premium interior. Furthermore, the model also earned prestigious accolades at the GridOto Awards 2025 – organized by GridOto, which is part of Kompas Gramedia, one of Indonesia’s largest media groups – winning both Car of the Year 2025 and Best Medium SUV. This marks the third time Mitsubishi Motors has received the Car of the Year award, following the Pajero Sport in 2016 and Xpander in 2018.

(1) From left to right: Ritsu Imaeda, president and chief executive officer, MMPC; Masahiro Ito, Chief Product Specialist, Mitsubishi Motors; Masayoshi Shibayama, Division General Manager, Project Management Office, Mitsubishi Motors; Zenta Ishikawa, Corporate Officer, Mitsubishi Motors. (2) Fiscal 2025 is from April 2025 to March 2026.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) — a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan — is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification — launched the i-MiEV, the world’s first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world’s first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company’s website at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/

News URL: https://www.acnnewswire.com/press-release/english/103881/

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/MitsubishiMotors.en

Twitter : https://twitter.com/mitsucars

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/user/MitsubishiMotorsAd

Linkedin : https://ph.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-motors