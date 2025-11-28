Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Rookie of the Year Donald McIntosh joins Coltman Farms Racing

Donald McIntosh has joined Coltman Farms Racing ahead of the 2026 Dirt Late Model season.

MAYSVILLE, Georgia (Nov. 28, 2025) – Coltman Farms Racing owner Brett Coltman is excited to announce the addition of veteran Dirt Late Model driver Donald McIntosh to the team ahead of the 2026 season.

McIntosh, 32, will be a teammate to current Coltman Farms Racing driver Tanner English. Plans are currently being made for McIntosh and English to each compete at the national level in 2026.

He will make his Coltman Farms Racing during the Gateway Dirt Nationals on Dec. 4-6 inside The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

“I have raced Late Models for 12 years now and drove for multiple teams, but the opportunity to drive for Brett Coltman and Coltman Farms Racing is the biggest thing that’s happened in my career,” said McIntosh. “Brett has done so much for the motorsports industry these last few years, so it’s an honor to be part of his program in 2026.

“I feel very blessed for the opportunity and I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish together.”

From Dawsonville, Georgia, McIntosh has spent most of his career racing regionally on the East Coast. He is a three-time champion of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series, a two-time Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series and a four-time Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series champion.

McIntosh, who has been sponsored by Coltman Farms Racing for the last three years, recently completed his first full season with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. He finished the year ranked 10th in the series standings and was named the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year.

“I’ve known Donald for several years now and I’ve had the pleasure of watching him develop as a race car driver,” said Coltman Farms Racing owner Brett Coltman. “I’ve watched him perform at the highest levels of our sport and I know he has what it takes to win.

“He’s going to be an incredible asset to Coltman Farms Racing. He is a role model on and off the race track and is the type of everyday hero we should all strive to be. I’m proud to kick off this new era with Donald beginning at the Gateway Dirt Nationals.

