A New Chapter Begins: Melo Acquires ASA’s Premier Racing Platforms

Marty D. Melo, owner of MDM Promotions, formally announced the acquisition of the ASA STARS National Tour, ASA Midwest Tour, CRA Super Series, CRA All-Stars Tour, and TrackTV from Track Enterprises. The acquisition represents a major organizational milestone within the asphalt short track industry and ensures continued operational stability, strategic growth, and long-term stewardship of these nationally recognized motorsports properties.

This transition follows more than a year of elevated leadership engagement by Marty Melo, who assumed operational and sales oversight of the ASA STARS National Tour in the fall of 2024 and assisted in managing the series with Bob Sargent. In this capacity, Melo established the Platinum Program, which brought in 15 full-time teams at the beginning of the 2025 season. He additionally secured multiple high-profile corporate partnerships, broadening the series’ commercial portfolio, and contributing to a stronger, more sustainable foundation for teams, partner tracks, and the broader ASA racing platform.

“I am honored to assume responsibility for these historic series and the TrackTV platform. The timing was right and I can’t thank my wife, Misty Melo, and those close to me enough for the support and believing in me. Bob has given me a great opportunity,” said Marty Melo.

The ASA STARS National Tour, ASA Midwest Tour, CRA Super Series, and CRA All-Stars Tour all play critical roles in strengthening the Super Late Model and Pro Late Model racing landscape. Under the ownership and leadership of Bob Sargent, Track Enterprises has significantly elevated these properties over the past three years, momentum that positions Marty Melo for continued success moving forward.

Outgoing owner Bob Sargent, who will remain as an advisor and continue promoting several 2026 ASA STARS events, expressed full confidence in the transition. “Marty brings the professionalism, passion, and operational and marketing insight needed to keep these tours moving forward. His commitment to the sport, combined with his experience within ASA operations, makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead these properties into their next chapter.”

Marty Melo stated, “As for the four series, the vision will be to continue building on the successes of the series that have been put in place by the track promoters, officials and staff, race teams, and series sponsors.”

All previously announced 2026 schedules, event structures, operational frameworks and the strategic alliance with Tim Bryant, owner of the ASA Southern Super Series, will remain unchanged during this transition. Newly appointed Alex Gilhart will continue his role as Series Director of the ASA Midwest Tour while Scott Menlen will likewise remain in his role as Series Director of the CRA All-Stars Tour and race director of the ASA STARS National Tour. Additional announcements will be released in the coming weeks.