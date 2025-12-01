Truck Series PR

Conner Jones Returns to Niece Motorsports’ Truck Series Program in 2026

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Salisbury, NC (December 1, 2025) – Niece Motorsports welcomes Conner Jones back to its NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) program for a part-time driving campaign in the 2026 season.

Jones, who initially joined the organization for five races this season, will drive the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado RST in select events during the forthcoming year. He will share the ride with Tyler Reif, who is set as the entry’s anchor driver, among others.

Born in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Jones is an accomplished driver who has won in CARS Tour and World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing competition. He also has prior experience in the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, but primarily races in the Late Model ranks on a regular basis.

“I’m thrilled to continue this journey with Niece Motorsports,” said Jones. “I’ve been able to learn so much already this year getting to work with the crew chiefs on both the Nos. 44 and 41 teams, and I’m looking forward to continuing that behind the wheel of the No. 42. We had a lot of speed each time we unloaded this year, but just didn’t have a whole lot go our way. I’m confident that we’ll be able to put everything together next year and make the most of it.”

Despite only being 19-years-old, Jones has already made 27 NCTS starts in his young career. He picked up his career-best result of 11th-place at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2024.

In his most recent start with the team at Martinsville Speedway, Jones was in position to capitalize on his first top-10 finish before getting spun late in the event. This year, his best result of 18th-place came at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“Conner really did a good job in the races he ran for us this year and I’ve enjoyed seeing the improvement he’s made with his race craft,” said Cody Efaw, President and CEO of Niece Motorsports. “There were a few times that he performed as our best-running truck out there, and I think he has been pretty overlooked. As he continues to gain experience, I think he will have a good shot at succeeding next year.”

More drivers adding to the lineup for the No. 42 team will be announced soon, along with supplementary partner and crew chief pairings.

The 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season will commence at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Feb. 13 with live coverage airing on FS1. For all the latest news, please visit NieceMotorsports.com.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. Founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece, the team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Niece Motorsports Tabs Tyler Reif as Anchor Driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet in 2026

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Allgaier, JR Motorsports reveal second consecutive Daytona 500 bid in 2026
02:14
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love muscles to first Xfinity Series championship and wins finale at Phoenix
05:23
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

Crawford has frustrating weekend at Qatar

Official Release -
Jak Crawford’s strong race pace didn’t pay dividends this weekend in the penultimate round of the FIA Formula 2 Championship, as he placed eighth and 11th in the two races staged at Qatar’s Lusail International Circuit.
Read more

ROCZEN AND ANSTIE RULE THE GOLD COAST IN UNFORGETTABLE WORLD SUPERCROSS AUSTRALIAN GP SHOWDOWN

Official Release -
A sold-out Cbus Super Stadium witnessed one of the most memorable evenings of the season as the FIM World Supercross Championship delivered a spectacular third round on the Gold Coast.
Read more

Josh Bilicki Joins SS GreenLight Racing as Full-Time Driver of the No. 07 Chevrolet...

Official Release -
SS GreenLight Racing is proud to announce that veteran NASCAR Driver, Josh Bilicki, will join the organization full-time for the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season, driving the team’s No. 07 Chevrolet.
Read more

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Rookie of the Year Donald McIntosh joins Coltman...

Official Release -
Coltman Farms Racing owner Brett Coltman is excited to announce the addition of veteran Dirt Late Model driver Donald McIntosh to the team ahead of the 2026 season.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category