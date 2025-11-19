Niece Motorsports Tabs Tyler Reif as Anchor Driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet in 2026

Salisbury, NC (November 19, 2025) – After earning a top-10 finish in his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) debut, Henderson, Nevada’s Tyler Reif has been signed on for a larger schedule with Niece Motorsports beginning next year.

Reif, 18, is a multi-time winner across ARCA Menards Series, Pro Late Models, Jr. Late Models, and U.S. Legends Cars competition. His consistency produced an ARCA Menards Series West owner championship in 2024. This year, Reif primarily competed in ARCA East, finishing second in the points standings.

Moving ahead to next year, Reif will step into the program serving as the anchor driver for the No. 42 team. His schedule will take up the bulk of the season, as he continues to learn the ins and outs of the series by sharing the ride with other drivers.

“I’m so thankful to everyone at Niece Motorsports for this opportunity to race more for them next year,” said Reif. “Making my debut in Phoenix was a dream come true, and I feel like all of the guys and I connected pretty quickly. Now that we have a larger schedule planned ahead of us, I look forward to racing on all types of tracks that I’ve never been to before. We all are already working to prepare for next year, and I can’t wait for our first race together.”

In his first NCTS pairing with Niece Motorsports during the series finale, the rookie impressed by earning a top-10 finish in ninth-place. This result directly led to conversations surrounding Reif’s future opportunities with the team.

“Tyler proved to us all that he was ready to run more races after his performance in Phoenix,” said Cody Efaw, President & CEO of the race team. “I was impressed by his ability to learn as the race weekend went on, and his feedback to the team steered them in the right direction. We think he will continue to improve as we take him to several different tracks on the schedule.”

Additional driver roster announcements will be made throughout the off-season, along with partnerships and personnel pairings.

Get to know five fast facts about Tyler by watching this video shot prior to his first race with the team last month.

The 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season will commence at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Feb. 13, with live coverage airing on FS1. For all the latest news, please visit NieceMotorsports.com.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. Founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece, the team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

