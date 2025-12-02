AO Racing’s Dino-Mite Build: LEGO Technic Debuts the Rexy GT3 RAWR

ST. CHARLES, Ill., (December 2, 2025) – A motorsport icon has been reimagined in LEGO® Technic™ form, capturing the engineering, personality, and unmistakable likeness of AO Racing’s Rexy, the Porsche 911 GT3 R. Launching January 1, 2026, the LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3 R REXY AO Racing Car (Item 42224) brings the team’s fan-favorite, championship-winning, T. rex-themed race car to life in a 1,313-piece build packed with authentic engineering and dino-sized personality.

“It’s an honor for us to have our Dino-Porsche brought to life in the LEGO universe,” said Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette. “We hope that kids young and old across the globe will enjoy the challenge of putting LEGO Rexy together and playing with all the unique features.”

Designed for kids ages 11+, and for anyone who has ever cheered for Rexy at the racetrack, the set blends hallmark LEGO Technic features with the character, charm, and ferocity that have made AO Racing’s dinosaur-clad Porsche a fan favorite around the world.

Developed through a collaboration between AO Racing, Porsche Motorsport, and the LEGO Group, the new set captures Rexy’s unmistakable livery along with mechanical elements of the real race-winning GT3 R Rawr.

The LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3 R REXY AO Racing car includes:

Working suspension on all four wheels

Rear-wheel drive with differential

A 6-cylinder boxer engine with correct firing order

Opening doors and trunk

Steering knob on top for hands-on control

Synchronized air jacks for pit-lane-ready realism

Builders can zoom, rotate, and track their progress using the LEGO Builder app, which provides intuitive 3D instructions for a smoother and more engaging building experience. Once completed, the model measures approximately 14.9 inches long, 6.6 inches wide, and 4.2 inches tall.

The LEGO® Technic™ Porsche 911 GT3 R REXY AO Racing Car will be available January 1, 2026 at AORacing.com, LEGO stores, LEGO.com, and select retailers worldwide.