Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) and Racelogic Announce New Partnership Featuring VBOX Motorsport

VBOX Motorsport Named “Official Data & Video System” and “Preferred Coaching & Driver Development Solution” of HSR

Partnership to Enhance Driver Performance, Stewarding Oversight and Livestream Broadcast Quality

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (December 2, 2025) – Racelogic and Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) announced today a new multi-year partnership that designates Racelogic and its VBOX Motorsport brand as the Official Data & Video System and Preferred Coaching & Driver Development Solution of HSR.

With U.S. Headquarters in Novi, Michigan, Racelogic is recognized globally as the gold standard in integrated video and data technology. Its VBOX systems are trusted by IMSA, SRO and leading professional teams around the globe for delivering precise, synchronized data and video that enhance driver performance, improve safety, and elevate broadcast storytelling.

The partnership reflects HSR’s commitment to blending heritage with innovation – bringing modern driver-development and broadcast tools into the world of historic and vintage racing. VBOX systems offer professional-grade solutions for competitors of all levels. The VBOX Video HD2 provides multi-camera, pro-level functionality for advanced teams.

In addition to empowering competitors, VBOX Motorsport enhances race management and fan engagement. Through synchronized multi-car data capture, stewards can review incidents quickly and accurately, improving both safety and fairness. When paired with a streaming device, VBOX Motorsport systems also deliver high-quality onboard livestream footage, offering fans, sponsors, and partners new ways to experience HSR events.

Look for collaborative integrations between VBOX Motorsport and HSR throughout the 2026 season, including in paddock displays, livestream content, and educational sessions for competitors.

Next up on the HSR schedule is this weekend’s season-ending HSR Sebring Pistons and Props, presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network, December 4 – 7, at Sebring International Raceway.

Paul Ferreira, VBOX Motorsport Manager: “HSR is one of the most authentic, passionate, and competitive historic and vintage racing communities in the world. This partnership allows us to showcase how VBOX technology can elevate driver development and storytelling at every level – from the cockpit to the broadcast. Already in 2025, we have seen VBOX technology used to deliver the highest quality onboard viewing imagery from major HSR races to viewers around the world on HSR’s social media channels. We are looking forward to working with HSR in delivering even more competitor driver training technology to competitors and even more video entertainment enhancements to viewers at home.”

John Doonan, HSR President: “Racelogic and its VBOX brand represent innovation, precision, and reliability, which are all qualities that align with HSR’s mission. While we celebrate the best in vintage and historic motorsports competition on every HSR weekend, we also fully embrace the latest state-of-the-art technology available, and VBOX is an industry leader in the sectors of driver development aids and broadcast tools. Together, we’re enhancing the experience for our competitors, officials, and fans alike by bringing world-class tools into an environment that embracing motorsport’s past and future.”

About Racelogic/VBOX Motorsports: Racelogic is a British company who designs and manufactures in the UK with a U.S. office in Novi, Michigan. Racelogic is a global leader in video data logging and GPS-based measurement systems. Its VBOX Motorsport line is trusted across professional and amateur motorsport for coaching, driver development, and broadcast applications. Learn more at www.vboxmotorsport.com.

About HSR: An International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) property, Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) was formed in the mid-1970s with an event at Road Atlanta. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate the racing cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Daytona International Speedway, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/, on Twitter X @HSR_race and on Instagram @HistoricSportscarRacing.