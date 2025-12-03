Good Ranchers Named Title Sponsor of NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race at Phoenix Raceway

The Fastest-Growing Meat Delivery Company in the U.S. Partners with the Fastest Racing On Earth For Exhilarating Return to Historic Track

AVONDALE, Ariz. (Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025) – Good Ranchers, an American meat company, INDYCAR and Phoenix Raceway announced a new title partnership for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ race scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2026. The Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway marks INDYCAR’s return to the thrilling and high-speed one-mile oval for the first time since 2018.

The INDYCAR SERIES race is part of a buzzworthy weekend alongside NASCAR, providing a joint showcase of North American racing in partnership with FOX.

“We’re excited to welcome Good Ranchers as the entitlement sponsor of our upcoming INDYCAR race,” Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey said. “Their commitment to giving back and serving our veterans really resonates with our community and our fans. It shows that Good Ranchers brings the same heart and purpose to their work that our race weekends bring to the Valley, and we’re proud to partner with them for an unforgettable and historic event.”

Since being founded in 2018, Good Ranchers has become the fastest-growing meat delivery company in America by committing to one purpose: to only source meat that’s born and raised in America. Good Ranchers works with local farms and ranches across the U.S. to deliver high-quality beef, chicken, pork and wild-caught seafood to homes nationwide. But the company’s dedication to strengthening America extends beyond the food industry. Good Ranchers also partners with Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), supporting programs that provide vital care, advocacy, and long-term resources for Veterans living with spinal cord injuries.

“At Good Ranchers, we’re driven by a purpose to support America, and that commitment has shaped every part of our story,” Good Ranchers founder and CEO Ben Spell said. “As an American-born racing tradition built on hard work and a relentless drive to push forward, INDYCAR embodies that same spirit. Together, we’re fueling American families on and off the track.”

The INDYCAR SERIES first raced at Phoenix in 1964. Past winners include a legendary list of champions such as A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti, Bobby Unser, Al Unser, Gordon Johncock, Johnny Rutherford, Tom Sneva, Bobby Rahal, Rick Mears, Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan, Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden. Dixon and Newgarden join four-time and defending NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou and INDYCAR fan-favorite Pato O’Ward to headline a fast and determined field of 27 ready for Phoenix’ return to the schedule.

The Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway is the second round of the 17-race 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship. In preparation for the series’ return, an INDYCAR Open Test for all teams has been scheduled at the track for Tuesday-Wednesday Feb. 17-18.

The 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season opener is scheduled for Sunday, March 1 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla. For the second consecutive year, FOX will air all races for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the only premium motorsports series in North America with all races airing on broadcast television. Start times for the 2026 season will be announced in the coming weeks.