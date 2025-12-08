NASCAR Cup Series

Coleman, Telitz, and Barnicoat Target Unfinished Business at the Gulf 12 Hours

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Trio to compete in the No. 69 Optimum Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 Evo

ABU DHABI, UAE (December 8, 2025) – Todd Coleman and Aaron Telitz are heading back to Abu Dhabi with redemption in mind as they prepare for the 2025 Gulf 12 Hours. Welcoming Ben Barnicoat to the No. 69 Optimum Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 Evo, the trio are slated to be strong contenders for the December 14 endurance event. Coleman and Telitz were part of last year’s commanding run that saw the No. 69 cross the finish line first before post-race pit-lane penalties overturned the result hours later. This year, Barnicoat joins the effort for the first time, bringing world-class speed to a group united by one mission: to finish what they started.

“We’re super excited to be back at Gulf 12H and to have Todd and Aaron back in our McLaren GT3,” said Shaun Goff, Team Principal. “They secured a podium finish in last year’s edition of the 12-hour event in what was only their second race with the team. This year they’re teaming up with Ben Barnicoat, who we know is also a great pair of hands behind the wheel – he’s won many times around the Yas Marina Circuit. There’s been some strong lineups announced already, but I know they can challenge for the overall win like they did on the road last year.”

Last year’s performance was a hallmark effort for the trio and for Coleman in particular, who was making just his second-ever GT3 start. Through disciplined strategy, clean stints, and relentless pace, the No. 69 machine built a decisive gap at the front of the field. Their consistency and execution made them the class of the competition.

Now, with Coleman bringing a full year of additional GT3 experience in both the McLaren platform and at Yas Marina, the group returns to Abu Dhabi united by a clear theme: unfinished business. Supported by Optimum Motorsport’s proven operational strength, the team arrives motivated, sharpened, and fully focused on reclaiming the victory that eluded them.

Fans worldwide can watch the action live. Gulf 12 Hours qualifying (6:00 PM GST / 3:00 PM CET / 9:00 AM EST on December 13) and the full race (9:00 AM GST / 6:00 AM CET / 12:00 AM EST on December 14) will be streamed on the Golf Motorsport YouTube channel.

Todd Coleman

I am honored to be back at the Gulf 12 Hours running against a highly competitive grid and partnered with two of the best GT drivers in the world in Aaron and Ben, and to be back together with the amazing team at Optimum Motorsports. Last year I was in the early days in my GT3 platform transition; fast forward a year later, I am coming into this with deeper experience both in the McLaren and at this amazing track.

Aaron Telitz

I can’t wait to get our second crack at the Gulf 12 Hours! Last year we came up just one position short of the overall victory and this year we have our sights set on that top step. It’s great to Team up with Ben and Todd and go for one final trophy in 2025.

Ben Barnicoat

I’m really excited to be ending the roller coaster season that 2025 has been at the Gulf 12 Hours. It’s a track I love, and we have a rockstar line up and team to go and fight for the win. It’s my first time racing with Todd despite knowing each other well, he had great pace at this race last year, and Aaron is a killer! Aaron and I certainly have unfinished business from 2025 which I hope we put right in Abu Dhabi. I can’t wait to join them both for this event.

About Todd Coleman Racing

Todd Coleman Racing was founded in 2022, the passion product from entrepreneur Todd Coleman. He began his racing career in 2020, racing at an entry-level before working his way up to the professional ranks. He continued to learn the ropes of the business of motorsport, partnering with championship-winning sports car teams and professional coach/drivers. He founded Todd Coleman Racing as the next step in racing toward his dream; to create his own championship-winning race team.

