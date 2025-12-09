New World-Class Video Board Coming to Bowman Gray Stadium

State-of-the-art display will make its debut during NASCAR’s 2026 Cook Out Clash and Cook Out Madhouse Classic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Dec. 9, 2025) – NASCAR, in collaboration with the City of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem State University, today announced that construction began this week on a new, state-of-the-art video board at Bowman Gray Stadium — delivering a major technology upgrade for fans, competitors, and community events at the historic venue.

The new Samsung LED display will significantly expand the stadium’s visual capabilities, replacing the previous 19’ x 19’ board with an enhanced 32’ x 19’ Video Board-10MM LED screen. Driven by a next-generation Motion Rocket LaunchPad 3 content management system — featuring built-in redundancy for uninterrupted performance — the board will provide high-definition clarity, improved brightness, and exceptional color accuracy. The upgrade ensures optimized visibility for both daytime and nighttime events, including NASCAR races, Winston-Salem State University football games, and a wide variety of community events.

“This new video board is another important step in elevating the fan experience at one of NASCAR’s most iconic and community-rooted venues,” said Joey Dennewitz, NASCAR Regional Managing Director. “The enhanced size, improved clarity, and powerful new content platform will give fans more live action, more data, and more ways to stay connected throughout the event. Combined with the recent SAFER Barrier installation and Musco’s Total Light Control system, we’re proud to continue our investment in Bowman Gray Stadium’s future as a world-class venue.”

The expanded display will also drive new opportunities for fan engagement and sponsor integration. With support for split-screen layouts, the board can simultaneously display live video, real-time scoring, leaderboards, stats, safety alerts, and sponsor content.

“Bowman Gray Stadium has been a gathering place for generations, and this upgrade represents our continued commitment to enhancing the experience for everyone who walks through the gates,” said Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines. “This new board will deliver exciting, interactive, and informative content for fans while helping keep Winston-Salem competitive in attracting top-tier events.”

Engineered for long-term outdoor durability, the video board is supported by a series of infrastructure upgrades — including enhanced fiber, power, and network preparations — ensuring the stadium is fully equipped for future technologies. The new CMS platform is expandable to IPTV, mobile, and emerging engagement systems, keeping the venue at the forefront of innovation.

“WSSU football has an incredible tradition at Bowman Gray Stadium, and our students, alumni, and supporters deserve the best gameday atmosphere we can provide,” said Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Bonita Brown. “This upgrade will bring sharper visuals, richer storytelling, and more impactful celebrations of our teams. We’re excited to see this investment elevate events across the entire community.”

Bowman Gray Stadium’s new display will make its dynamic debut during NASCAR’s 2026 Cook Out Clash Weekend, Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Action begins Saturday, Jan. 31, with the Cook Out Madhouse Classic, featuring two action-packed races featuring Bowman Gray Stadium’s modified and sportsman divisions. And then on Sunday, Feb. 1, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will take center stage in the Cook Out Clash.

About Bowman Gray Stadium

Built in 1937, Bowman Gray Stadium, a quarter-mile short track, holds a special place in NASCAR history as the longest-running weekly racetrack. The racetrack hosted 29 NASCAR Grand National, now NASCAR Cup Series, races from 1958 to 1971 and hosted several East Series races from 2011 to 2015. The Cup Series returned in 2025 with the Cook Out Clash for the first time since 1971. For more information, visit bowmangrayracing.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and Snapchat.