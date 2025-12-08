Vinicius’s outburst is unacceptable – but is Alonso being too strict?

After being substituted in the Clásico, Vinicius became furious with Xabi Alonso. He shouted, waved his hands, and headed to the locker room without initially shaking hands with the coach.

How should we evaluate this situation? It is very important to first clearly define boundaries. Although emotional and spontaneous, Vinicius’s reaction to being substituted in the Clásico exceeds the bounds of acceptable behavior for a professional footballer.

Such an expression of discontent in front of millions of viewers and hundreds of cameras undermines not only the manager’s authority but also the team’s internal order. Respect for decisions is the basis for discipline. 1win Expert analysis shows that player-coach conflicts at top clubs are a significant factor that directly impacts team performance, and statistical evidence proves that proper relationship management is key to winning titles.

Vinicius is wrong, but Alonso and Real Madrid need to compromise

It is completely natural for players to be dissatisfied with their position or the manager’s decisions. Especially for a footballer of Vinicius’s caliber, he is accustomed to being an important figure. However, this way of expressing dissatisfaction must not violate professional ethics, which presuppose respect for the team’s management structure and recognition of one’s role in the overall system.

When such emotional outbursts become public, they turn from personal experiences into media scandals. This puts unnecessary pressure on the manager and harms the atmosphere in the locker room.

While no one is denied the right to feel, there is a difference between internal disagreement and open disrespect:

The former is a stimulus for self-improvement and a motivation to prove one’s importance on the field.

The latter undermines the manager’s authority and undermines team unity.

Vinicius was probably correct in essence, but not in the way he expressed his disagreement. As a Real Madrid supporter, I strongly oppose this kind of public behaviour by players against the manager.

On the Appropriateness of Alonso’s Substitution Decision

But there’s another side to the medal: the appropriateness of Alonso’s substitution. He’d been nurturing Vini all season, leaving him on the bench in some games and substituting him after an hour in others.

But Vinicius had a fantastic performance in the Clásico. He was excited, confident, and had a lot going for him. So he was substituted, and Real Madrid was only leading by one goal.

It looked inappropriate, like a teacher who can’t grasp his student’s creative impulse and suddenly slaps him with a ruler. We’ve already talked about Alonso’s authority and the unacceptability of Vinicius’s reaction. But it’s hard to argue that Xavi’s decision benefited Real.

Without Vinicius, the left flank lost its sharpness, and Rodrigo, when he was on the field, looked very ordinary and didn’t threaten Barcelona. Because of this, Koundé became less afraid to sprint behind and began to join the attack regularly.

Vinicius’s Achievements and Current Position

You can love or hate Vinicius, but the facts are: He’s contributed significantly to Madrid’s last two Champions League titles and has always played a decisive role in top matches. This is a player who has already proven his mettle.

Alonso exudes authority and creates a new hierarchy in a dressing room where Mbappé plays a leading role. While this is logical for a team built around a global superstar, it’s important not to cross the line where the training process turns into a show of force.

Vinicius is impatient, but he’s not blind. Much of the competition for his position seems artificial, especially since Rodrigo hasn’t shone for long. Naturally, this hurts his pride.

The Brazilian is accustomed to a sense of trust and importance. When he’s substituted instead for distrust or training, he develops an internal outcry.

The Need for Compromise and Future Outlook

Alonso needs a balance of demands and respect, discipline, and trust. Only by doing so can he keep Vinicius engaged, motivated, and ready to bring the team the greatest benefit.

Currently, Mbappé is the team’s main star in terms of status and influence, but at his current level of play, Vinicius is undoubtedly one of the best players. Constant “educational” substitutions or public signals about his new position in the hierarchy are unlikely to motivate him.

Given the Brazilian’s temperament, it’s important to understand that excessive pressure or frequent restrictions on his freedom on the field can be counterproductive. Instead of stimulating his growth, they will only clip his wings.

This is no longer just a matter of the relationship between manager and player, but also of the team’s interests. Together with Mbappé and Bellingham, Vini constitutes an attacking trio capable of deciding the fate of matches and bringing titles to Real.

The compromise between Alonso and Vinicius is not a matter of concessions, but of wisdom. Maintaining mutual respect and trust will benefit both parties and Real Madrid as a whole.