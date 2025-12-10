Garrett Smithley Returns to SS-Greenlight Racing as the Primary Driver of the #0 Chevrolet in 2026

Mooresville, NC: SS-Greenlight Racing along with Partners Beth and Randy Knighton of BRK Racing are excited to announce that Garrett Smithley will return to SS-Greenlight Racing driving a new look #0 car in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026. After a building year in 2025 with highlights including an 8th place run at Daytona, and 15th place at Martinsville Speedway. We are ready to take the next step up with Garrett this year and build out a more competitive program. This will include races with leased motors, from ECR. The remainder of the drivers in the #0 car will be announced at a later date.

SS-Greenlight team Owner Bobby Dotter said “We are excited to build on our program from last year and continue to make strides with Garrett. Having Beth and Randy has been a huge benefit to our team and we look forward to another great season, with new series partner O’Reilly Auto Parts.”

Primary driver of the #0 Garrett Smithley commented “I am super happy and thankful to be back with SSGL and BRK racing. Last year was the first time working with Bobby for more than a couple “one off” races and he was great to work with. We definitely want to continue to improve the program, so having Beth and Randy back will be instrumental in that. We have put some things in place to make the 2026 season a success and I’m very thankful for all the support from our sponsors and fans!

“Being back in the #0 car feels like home. This is the 10 year anniversary of my first season in the 0 with JD Motorsports, so this year will be a special one!”

Beth Knighton of BRK Racing stated “2025 was a big learning curve for us, but we had a great year and we are looking to improve on that. We love working with Bobby and Garrett and we are excited about the program we are building for this coming season”

Randy Knighton of BRK Racing “We are thankful to be back with SSGL and Garrett. I’ve been in racing for a long time, so having this opportunity to be a part of the SSGL ownership group has been a lot of fun. We expect to continue to grow and move up in the standings for 2026”