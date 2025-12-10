WILDE Protein Snacks to Join Carson Kvapil, JR Motorsports for Three Events in 2026

The Protein Brand Will Additionally Serve as an Associate Partner on the No. 88 with Rajah Caruth Throughout the Season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Dec. 10, 2025) – JR Motorsports today announced that WILDE Protein Snacks, a healthy snack option crafted from real ingredients, will be joining the organization as a primary partner for three NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series events with driver Carson Kvapil, beginning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 14, before returning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 25 and culminating with World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis, MO. on Sept 12. Additionally, the chicken-based brand will ride along for 23 races as an associate partner on Rajah Caruth’s No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet.

“I am so grateful to have the support of WILDE as we head into 2026,” said Carson Kvapil. “The team and I are putting in a lot of work over the off season to come back stronger than ever and we are ready to embody the WILDE brand both on and off the track and get them up front and battling for some wins.”

Jason Wright, the founder of WILDE Protein Snacks, was determined to find a healthier option to beat the craving for salty, crunchy, comforting potato chips, when he had a WILDE idea. By combining chicken breast, egg whites, bone broth and custom seasoning blends, Wright broke the mold and created a snack in a category of its own with 10g of protein per serving.

Today, WILDE owns and operates their own manufacturing facility in Kentucky, which is the only USDA chip manufacturing facility in the world. WILDE products can be found in most grocery stores as well as Target and Costco, offered in multiple popular flavor options.

“Partnering with JR Motorsports is an incredible moment for WILDE,” said Jason Wright, CEO of WILDE. “We built this brand to fuel people with real ingredients and bold flavor, and there’s no better place to showcase that than on the track. Supporting Carson Kvapil and Rajah Caruth throughout the season gives us an exciting platform to connect with fans who share our passion for performance, grit, and pushing boundaries.”

Be sure to catch Kvapil and the WILDE Protein Snacks Chevrolet take the green flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. ET on the CW, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

ABOUT WILDE BRANDS

WILDE is rewriting the rules of snacking with bold, protein-powered snacks made from real ingredients like chicken breast, egg whites, and bone broth. Its hero product, WILDE Protein Chips, delivers bold flavor, real texture, and a full 10 grams of real, complete protein with essential amino acids per serving — five times the protein and half the carbs of traditional chips. With retail momentum in 30,000+ doors, a new state of the art 100,000-square-foot innovation and production center and breakthrough innovations on deck, WILDE is scaling fast and ready to lead the next evolution in snacking: flavor-first, protein-powered, and unapologetically bold. For more information, please visit WILDE on Instagram @wildechips.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 25th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2024. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.