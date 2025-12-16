JR Motorsports, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Welcome Arby’s in Multi-Year Partnership

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Dec. 16, 2025) – JR Motorsports today announced that Arby’s, the leading destination for a high-quality meat-fueled menu with more than 3,500 restaurants in six global markets, has teamed up with JRM and Dirty Mo Media for a multi-year, multi-faceted partnership. As part of this new agreement, Arby’s will be featured as the primary partner for eight NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series events in 2026 with drivers Carson Kvapil, Sammy Smith and Justin Allgaier, as well as serving as a season-long associate onboard Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet. Additionally, Arby’s will have a personal service agreement with JRM owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to have Arby’s partner up with our companies,” said Earnhardt Jr. “Arby’s is very aggressive with their activation and we pride ourselves on being a tremendous asset when it comes to offering a variety of unique marketing platforms, so I’m looking forward to how we can work together to continue to grow their business.”

“We’re thrilled to begin this multi-year partnership with JRM and Dirty Mo Media,” said Jeff Baker, Chief Marketing Officer at Arby’s. “Arby’s has always been about delivering high-quality, impactful experiences with speed. Joining forces with such respected organizations in the racing community allows us to connect with NASCAR fans in meaningful new ways – both on and off the track. Plus, Arby’s food makes everything better and can’t wait to deliver with JRM and Dale Jr. all season long.”

Arby’s kicks off their first race as a primary partner for JRM with Kvapil and the No. 1 Chevrolet at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Feb. 21. In total, Arby’s will be onboard Kvapil’s Chevrolets for four events during the 2026 season, Smith’s No. 8 Chevrolet for three events and Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet for one event.

Be sure to catch Kvapil and the No. 1 Arby’s Chevrolet hit the track at Atlanta on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 5:00 p.m. ET on CW, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

ABOUT ARBY’S:

Arby’s, founded in 1964, is a leading destination for high-quality meat-crafted sandwiches, with more than 3,500 restaurants in six global markets. Arby’s is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit Arbys.com and InspireBrands.com.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 25th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2024. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.