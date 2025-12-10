BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY FOOD CITY 500 WEEKEND TICKETS ON SALE AT FOOD CITY STORES A GREAT HOLIDAY GIFT IDEA

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Dec. 10, 2025) – For those putting together their final holiday shopping lists, always keep in mind the power of giving the gift of speed, thrills and cherished memories with an experience that only iconic Bristol Motor Speedway can provide. Stocking stuffers are available today for the famed track’s spring 2026 NASCAR weekend of racing, which includes the legendary Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race (formerly Xfinity Series) and the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race, April 10-12, 2026.

The Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series event will be held on the all-concrete half-mile at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 12, and will be preceded by the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series 300 on Saturday, April 11. The Tennessee Army National Guard 250 Truck Race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will kick off the big weekend of racing on Friday night, April 10, under the lights.

By purchasing now, not only will you make that friend or family member on your Christmas gift list extremely happy, but you will receive a tremendous value for your purchase. Through this option, Food City 500 tickets are available for only $60 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series 300 tickets are available for $30 for adults and the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 Truck Race tickets start at $20 for adults. Children’s tickets purchased at Food City stores with adult tickets for both the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series races are free for kids 12 and under.

All tickets purchased through Food City are blind-reserved seats selected by knowledgeable members of the BMS ticket office. The tickets will be sold at the customer service area of each Food City location. Tickets will be emailed to the customer within seven days of the purchase. The final day to purchase Food City 500 race tickets in-store will be Friday, April 3.

NASCAR Nation will have an early chance to see all of their favorite cars and stars mix it up in close confines when the NASCAR Cup Series visits one of the first short tracks on the schedule for the 2026 season with the Food City 500 on April 12. The race will be headlined by defending series champ Kyle Larson, a three-time Cup winner at Bristol, and a host of other top challengers, including Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, William Byron, Joey Logano and Austin Dillon to name a few.

The stars from the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will hit the high banks for a 300-lap race Saturday afternoon, April 11. Drivers to watch include a strong mix of newcomers and category veterans, including series veteran Justin Allgaier, a two-time Bristol winner in his No. 7 JRM Chevy, as well as Sheldon Creed, rising star Brent Crews, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones, Jesse Love, Corey Day, Harrison Burton, Sam Mayer, Nick Sanchez and Jeremy Clements.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will compete in the first of two races under the lights at Bristol in 2026 on the famed short track during the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 Truck Race on Friday night, April 10. A strong group of contenders are expected to race hard for the victory to claim a famed BMS Gladiator Sword, led by tough challengers Lane Riggs, a two-time Bristol winner, Rajah Caruth, Kaden Honeycutt, Daniel Dye, Brenden “Butterbean” Queen, Justin Haley, Gio Ruggiero, Christian Eckes and Volunteer state native Dawson Sutton, among others.

For more information, please drop by your neighborhood Food City store or visit us online at www.bristolmotorspeedway.com, or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

About Food City

Food City is Bristol Motor Speedway’s longest running sponsor and the second-longest in NASCAR. Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Foody City’s parent company) operates 164 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia and Alabama. For more information, visit their website at www.foodcity.com.

About Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway, known as The Last Great Colosseum, sits in the mountains of Northeast Tennessee near the Virginia state line. The 0.533-mile concrete oval, with 28-degree banking, hosts two major NASCAR Cup Series weekends each year. The venue has staged iconic moments such as the 2016 Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol football game between the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech (NCAA-record 156,990 fans), the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds (MLB regular-season record crowd of 91,032), the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race, the rebirth of NASCAR Cup Series racing on dirt from 2021–2023 and sold-out concerts for Morgan Wallen and Kenny Chesney. Fans enjoy Colossus TV, the world’s largest outdoor center-hung four-sided screen video board. The adjacent Bristol Dragway is the home to the NHRA Super Grip Thunder Valley Nationals, and the dragway can transform into the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre for music concerts. Opened in 1961 and acquired by Speedway Motorsports in 1996, Bristol remains one of America’s most unique and versatile sports and entertainment destinations. For more information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.