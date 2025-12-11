NHRA RELEASES NATIONAL EVENT CATEGORY SCHEDULE FOR 2026, PURSE INCREASES FOR LODRS CLASSES

INDIANAPOLIS (Dec. 11, 2025) – Heading into its 75th anniversary season, NHRA has announced the full category schedule for all racing classes that will compete in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series at NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series national events during the highly anticipated celebratory 2026 campaign.

Along with the full category schedule, NHRA also announced purse increase payouts of nearly 15 percent at national events for racers in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as a 33 percent increase for Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car regional championship purses in each region. NHRA also released new logos for the seven NHRA divisions.

The 2026 season opens with the 57th annual NHRA Gatornationals at legendary Gainesville Raceway on March 5-8, starting what will be the 75th season of racing in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock will race at all 20 events, while Pro Stock Motorcycle will appear at 15 national events in 2025.

Racing in the highly-competitive Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car categories will take place at 13 races, including NHRA’s national event debut at Maryland International Raceway.

Competition Eliminator will compete at 15 events, while Super Stock, Stock and Super Gas will all race at 19 national events, including South Georgia Motorsports Park and Rockingham Dragway, as each track will host its first NHRA national event in 2026.

Super Street will be part of seven national events (Pomona 1, Charlotte, Epping, Norwalk, Seattle, Brainerd and Dallas), with Top Dragster racing at 16 national events in 2026. Top Sportsman will take part in 16 events as well.

In the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, all four professional categories will race in all six events in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Callout races for all four classes will return next year as well, with the NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout taking place in Gainesville and the NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout thrilling fans in Indy. The GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout will again happen in Norwalk, with the GETTRX Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout taking place in Sonoma. The Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge will return in 2026, taking place at 13 regular-season events.

The Super Stock/Stock Class Racing schedule will include races at Gainesville Raceway on March 13, No Problem Raceway on March 27, Firebird Raceway on May 16, Beech Bend Raceway Park on May 22, Brainerd International Raceway on Aug. 14, Indianapolis, Famoso Dragstrip on Sept. 26 and Maple Grove Raceway on Oct. 23.

The full category schedule at national events is shown below. To view the 2026 schedule and for more information about NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

