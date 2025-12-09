UPCOMING APEX RACING FOUNDATION IN UTAH JOINS NHRA MEMBER TRACK NETWORK

INDIANAPOLIS (Dec. 9, 2025) – NHRA officials announced today the build of a new NHRA-sanctioned track as part of NHRA’s Pacific Division (Division 7) with the upcoming Apex Racing Foundation in Utah’s Duchesne County.

Groundbreaking for Apex Racing Foundation will take place at 11 a.m. MT on December 22 at 20221 W 5500 South in Duchesne, Utah, bringing NHRA drag racing back to the state. Led by Apex Racing Foundation advisory board members, the group pushed for the birth of a new facility in Duchesne, showcasing an impressive enthusiasm to build a new track.

“The future of the track will not only mean so much to Duchesne County, but the state of Utah as well,” Apex Racing Foundation advisory board member Rhett Greenhalgh said. “Future generations will benefit from this establishment for years and years to come. We strive for a safe environment, and with NHRA with us, the sky is the limit. We’re looking forward to the future!”

Added Apex Racing Foundation advisory board member Terry Henderson: “I can’t find the words to express how excited I am for the Apex Racing Foundation and NHRA to bring true 1/4-mile drag racing back to Utah!”

The group has also received strong support from the local government, as the group plans to go full speed ahead on the building process in 2026.

By joining the NHRA Member Track Network, Apex Racing Foundation will be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities in the future, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

The track will also get access to NHRA’s extensive support programs, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms.

“Seeing racing action return to the Utah area is great. Our racers in that region have been longing for a track to call home again,” NHRA Division 7 Director Matt DeYoung said. “The passion, knowledge and dedication that the Apex group has is a great reminder of the strength of our sport. We look forward to working with this group as they begin their build and grow their racing community.”

For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About NHRA

