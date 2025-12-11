HOLLY SPRINGS MOTORSPORTS PARK JOINS NHRA MEMBER TRACK NETWORK

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (Dec. 11, 2025) – NHRA officials are thrilled to announce today that Holly Springs Motorsports Park has joined the NHRA Member Track Network.

A standout facility located in Holly Springs, Miss., Holly Springs Motorsports Park is home for some of the most competitive bracket racing in the area. A new ownership group featuring Dominic Blasco, Raymond Poirier and Jack Ludvigsen purchased the track earlier this year, becoming an NHRA-sanctioned track starting in the 2026 season.

As part of the exciting move to the NHRA Member Track Network, Holly Springs Motorsports Park will also have the opportunity to host a Summit E.T. Finals event in the Summit Racing Series in 2026. Further details about the Summit E.T. Finals and the Summit Racing Series World Championship in Las Vegas will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are excited to be part of the NHRA family by becoming an NHRA member track, as well as becoming a new home of a Summit E.T. Finals,” Blasco said. “This partnership represents a huge milestone for our facility and it reflects the work our team has put in to becoming a first-rate facility. Aligning with NHRA shows our commitment to the highest standards of safety and racing, and we believe this will bring more racers and more opportunities to our community. We’re thrilled to begin this next chapter of the track with NHRA.”

By joining the NHRA Member Track Network, Holly Springs Motorsports Park will be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities in the future, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

Along with hosting several big events, drawing top racers and an impressive level of competition, Holly Springs Motorsports Park also gets access to NHRA’s extensive support programs as part of the member track network, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms

“We’re pleased to welcome Holly Springs Motorsports Park to the NHRA Member Track Network. The track has built a strong reputation for providing a competitive, racer-focused environment, and its commitment to growth aligns with NHRA’s mission to continue to strengthen grassroots drag racing,” NHRA Sportsman Manager Jason Galvin said. “We look forward to supporting those efforts and expanding opportunities for racers in the region, including the track hosting a Summit E.T. Finals race.”

For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.