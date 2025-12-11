Tickets to the 2026 Pro Motocross Championship Provide the Perfect Gift for the Holiday Season

Admission to All 11 Races Now Available; Early Bird Pricing & VIP Options Offered for Select Events

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (December 10, 2025) – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., in association with the SMX League, has announced that tickets are now on sale for the 2026 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, the outdoor component of the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series. Early bird access and VIP options are available for select events of the 11-race summer campaign and can be purchased by visiting ProMotocross.com ahead of the landmark 55th season of the prestigious series scheduled to get underway the final weekend of May. Tickets to any of the legendary Nationals that comprise American motocross provide a perfect holiday gift for any passionate race fan.

“As the era of the Monster Energy SMX World Championship continues to take shape, the hallowed grounds of the country’s most iconic venues will once again put the most gifted athletes in motorsports to the ultimate test next summer,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “For many, attending a Pro Motocross Championship race is a pilgrimage or a rite of passage as fans and enthusiasts of the sport. Every event carries a legacy spanning more than a decade, with many accompanied by more than 40 or 50 years of history dating back to the sport’s infancy in America. These are truly memorable experiences that can create a lifetime of memories, witnessing the best in the world showcase their exceptional talents on the best racetracks on the planet.”

The 2026 Pro Motocross Championship will visit 10 different states over the course of the 11-race season, with 22 motos set to determine who is the best amongst an elite field of international competitors across the 450SMX and 250SMX classes. The battle for the Edison Dye Cup (450) and Gary Jones Cup (250) will begin on Saturday, May 30, with visits to both Southern California and Northern California, the Rocky Mountains and Appalachian Mountains, the Great Lakes, New England, Upstate New York, and Greater Washington D.C.

Leading the 450SMX field into action next summer will be reigning Pro Motocross and SMX World Champion Jett Lawrence, with the Australian set to face a new addition to his long list of challengers in the premier class in Haiden Deegan, last summer’s 250SMX titleholder. Not to be outdone, the likes of former champions Dylan Ferrandis, Chase Sexton, and Eli Tomac will be flanked by past winners like Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, Hunter Lawrence, and Cooper Webb, along with perennial contenders like Justin Cooper and Aaron Plessinger, as well as multi-time FIM World Champion Jorge Prado.

With Deegan’s move up, the 250SMX class will welcome a first-time champion in 2026, with no shortage of talent eager to capture the biggest title of their young career. Former race winners like Chance Hymas, Austin Forkner, Levi Kitchen, Jo Shimoda, and Jalek Swoll will lead the charge, while a long list of contenders could be poised for breakout seasons.

Complementing the highly anticipated 2026 Pro Motocross Championship season will be the return of exciting support races from SMX Next – Motocross and the Women’s Motocross Championship, with each scheduled for select events throughout the summer.

Event and ticket information for all 11 rounds can be found by visiting www.ProMotocross.com.

About the Monster Energy SMX World Championship:

The Monster Energy SMX World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 28-round regular season that culminates with the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs. Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc.:

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., manages and produces the world’s premier motocross racing series – the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. MX Sports Pro Racing is an industry leader in off-road powersport event production and management, its mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., organizes events for thousands of action sports athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators. Visit MXSportsProRacing.com for more information.

About Pro Motocross Championship:

The Pro Motocross Championship features the world’s fastest outdoor motocross racers, competing aboard homologated bikes from one of seven competing manufacturers on a collection of the roughest, toughest tracks on the planet. Racing takes place each Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. MX Sports Pro Racing, the industry leader in off-road powersports event production, manages the Pro Motocross Championship. For more information, visit ProMotocross.com.

About AMA Pro Racing:

AMA Pro Racing is the premier professional motorcycle racing organization North America, operating a full schedule of events and championships for a variety of motorcycle disciplines. It serves as the sanctioning body of the Pro Motocross Championship. Learn more about AMA Pro Racing at AMAProRacing.com.