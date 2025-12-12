THE FINAL SHOWDOWN: WORLD SUPERCROSS SET FOR THRILLING CHAMPIONSHIP DECIDER AT THE SOUTH AFRICAN GP

Cape Town, South Africa, 12th December 2025: The 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship reaches its conclusion this weekend at DHL Stadium in Cape Town, marking the end of a season filled with enthralling racing and compelling storylines. The fifth and final round will see the SX1 title decided with the top three riders separated by just one point, SX2 front-runner Max Anstie poised to complete a dominant campaign, and Quad Lock Honda aiming to secure the team championship from the top of the standings. All three titles will be settled as South Africa hosts its first-ever World Supercross GP.

The SX1 title race is the tightest story to settle. After four rounds, Jason Anderson, Joey Savatgy, and Christian Craig stand separated by only a single point. All three have delivered consistent, front-running performances throughout the season, and Cape Town will now serve as the stage where one of them secures the SX1 World Supercross Championship title. Every start, lap, and finish position will carry heightened importance as the trio enters the final round with the finest of margins between them.

In SX2, British rider Max Anstie arrives with a clear path to the championship after a dominant season in the 250cc class. Although he missed the chance to seal the title in Sweden following a rare second placed finish the final sprint race, Anstie has maintained a substantial advantage and is expected to complete the job in Cape Town. With strong results in earlier rounds and a consistent approach across the triple-header stretch, he enters the finale with momentum firmly behind him.

The team championship also remains undecided heading into the final round. Quad Lock Honda currently leads the standings thanks to the strong points contributions of SX1 contenders Savatgy and Craig. Pipes Motorsport Group and Rick Ware Racing remain firmly in contention, with enough points available in Cape Town to shift the order. With every rider contributing to the cumulative tally, team strategies will play an important role in determining who leaves South Africa with the title.

The final run of the season – spanning the Gold Coast, Stockholm, and now Cape Town – has created one of the most demanding stretches of the championship. Riders and teams have balanced travel, preparation, recovery, and performance across three continents in rapid succession. Whether taking time to reset after Sweden or moving directly to Cape Town for final-round preparation, maintaining consistency in this final weekend will be essential.

Adding further interest to the event is the inclusion of local rider Cameron Durow, a nine-time South African national motocross champion. Having competed full-time in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the United States against some of the sport’s top athletes, Durow is set to make his World Supercross debut in Cape Town. His appearance provides South African fans with a notable home entry, competing against the sport’s elite.

With all major championship outcomes still undecided and strong local support expected at DHL Stadium, the South African GP is set to deliver a dramatic and fitting conclusion to the 2025 World Supercross season.

2025 FIM World Supercross Championship Calendar:

Round 01: Buenos Aires City GP, Argentina – Oscar & Juan Gálvez Racetrack, 8th November

Round 02: Canadian GP, Vancouver – BC Place, 15th November

Round 03: Australian GP, Gold Coast – Cbus Super Stadium, 29th November

Round 04: Swedish GP, Stockholm, 6th December

Round 05: South African GP, Cape Town – DHL Stadium, 13th December

