NBC SPORTS AND THE SMX LEAGUE ANNOUNCE 2026 SMX WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MEDIA SCHEDULE

Regular Season and Postseason Races to be Presented Across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN Peacock to Stream All Races, Qualifying and Heats Live Across Entire Series

Supercross Season Begins in Anaheim, Calif., at Angel Stadium on Sat., Jan. 10, with an SMX Insider Pre-Race Show at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, Followed by Racing on Peacock at 7 p.m. ET

SMX World Championship Preview Show Presented Sat., Dec. 27, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

15-Time AMA Champion Ricky Carmichael, Five-Time AMA Champion James Stewart, Leigh Diffey and Jason Weigandt Headline 2026 Commentary Team

STAMFORD, Conn. – December 8, 2025 – NBC Sports and the SMX LeagueTM announced today the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship broadcast and streaming schedule, including the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. 28 regular season races plus the postseason playoffs across the series, including exclusive live coverage of Main Event races, qualifiers, and heats, will be presented across NBC, Peacock, NBCSN, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock is the home of the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series in 2026, presenting live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats across both Supercross and Pro Motocross spanning all rounds from January to September 2026. The platform will also provide on-demand replays of every race. Qualifiers and heats will be available exclusively on Peacock for every race throughout the season. Additionally, 11 races (live and encore) will be presented on NBC, with select races appearing on NBCSN, a new 24/7 linear network featuring a wide range of marquee sporting events and programming from NBC Sports.

2026 marks the fourth year of the SMX World Championship which unifies Supercross and Pro Motocross and presents the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final, with the top racers in the world competing for the sport’s ultimate title in a style of racing that features the best that both indoor stadium Supercross and outdoor Pro Motocross seasons have to offer.

NBC Sports’ 2026 SMX World Championship season opener begins with an encore presentation of the SMX Preview Show, followed by a live look-in at Angel Stadium, at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, followed by the SMX Insider Pre-Race Show from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock with racing at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The outdoor Pro Motocross season of the SMX World Championship begins from Fox Raceway National in Pala, Calif., on Saturday, May 30, at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, with an encore presentation the next day at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

The SMX World Championship Playoffs will culminate with two playoff rounds (Sept. 12, Sept. 19) and the SMX World Championship Final (Sept. 26), with further programming details to be released at a later date.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2025 SMX World Championship Series continued to have a strong presence on streaming, with Peacock delivering over 1.5 billion minutes streamed during the 2025 season, marking yet another year of significant growth in the popularity of the sport. Additionally, unique viewership on Peacock for the 2025 SuperMotocross season had an increase of 6% YOY, further showcasing the passionate audience of the sport that continues to come back week after week.

The 2026 SMX commentary team will consist of Leigh Diffey and Jason Weigandt as play-by-play, 15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and five-time AMA champion James Stewart as analysts, and Will Christien and former veteran racer Jason Thomas as reporters.

Race Day Live will cover all regular and postseason races of the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series exclusively on Peacock. Former racers Justin Brayton and Adam Cianciarulo will serve as hosts of the pre-race program while Steven “Lurch” Scott and Haley Shanley join as reporters. Katie Osborne will join Shanley, Christien, and Thomas on a rotating schedule during the Pro Motocross season as reporters.

Additionally, all Spanish-language broadcasts will also be available on Peacock throughout the 2026 season.

A one-hour SMX World Championship preview special airs Saturday, Dec. 27, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, headlined by appearances from three-time SMX 450 World Champion Jett Lawrence, two-time SMX 250 World Champion Haiden Deegan, two-time SMX 450 Runner-Up Hunter Lawrence, three-time and defending 450 Supercross Champion Cooper Webb, six-time AMA Champion Eli Tomac, 2023 Supercross 450 Champion and 2024 Pro Motocross Champion Chase Sexton, as well as Justin Cooper, Aaron Plessinger, and Jorge Prado.

All televised rounds of the SMX World Championship Series on NBC will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

Below is the 2026 SMX World Championship Regular Season broadcast and streaming schedule – Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship:

For information about the Monster Energy SMX World Championship, please visit www.SuperMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the new SMX social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:

Instagram: @supermotocross

Facebook: @supermotocross

X: @supermotocross

YouTube: @supermotocross

TikTok: @supermotocross

About NBC Sports:

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, WNBA, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

About the Monster Energy SMX World Championship:

The Monster Energy SMX World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 28-round regular season that culminates with the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs. Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet. Founded in America and sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) since 1974. Over 17 weeks, Supercross attracts some of the largest and most impressive crowds inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America to race in front of nearly one million live fans and broadcast to millions more worldwide. For more information, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

About Pro Motocross Championship:

The Pro Motocross Championship features the world’s fastest outdoor motocross racers, competing aboard homologated bikes from one of seven competing manufacturers on a collection of the roughest, toughest tracks on the planet. Racing takes place each Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. MX Sports Pro Racing, the industry leader in off-road powersports event production, manages the Pro Motocross Championship. For more information, visit ProMotocross.com.

About Feld Motor Sports, Inc.:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the Monster Energy SMX World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc. Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.

About MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc.:

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., manages and produces the world’s premier motocross racing series – the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. MX Sports Pro Racing is an industry leader in off-road powersport event production and management, its mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., organizes events for thousands of action sports athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators. Visit MXSportsProRacing.com for more information.